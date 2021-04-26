Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The most powerful thing in the world is EDUCATION !!

The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically - Martin Luther King Jr

Education is the most powerful thing in the world. Education is like our eyes. With our eyes we are able to see the world. If we are not educated we are blind though we have eyes. Education brings you discipline. With discipline you’ll become better person and obviously you will have better future. You’ll have a good standard of living. When you are educated you’ll bring up your kids in the better way and you provide them a good future. Education is the foundation for better future, better generations.

If we want to reach real peace in the world, we should start educating our children

– Mahatma Gandhiji

Education is not the learning of facts but the training of the mind to think

– Albert Einstein

A good education is a foundation for a better future

– Elizabeth Warren

Education is the movement from darkness to light

– Allan Bloom

