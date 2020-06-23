Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Most Inspiring TED Talks For Leaders

Leadership styles vary from person to person and the following TED talks show just how diverse some leaders approach leadership. When people think about leadership, they usually think about the power to influence, inspire, and create. However, leaders encompass so much more. Some amazing influencers, entrepreneurs, and business moguls have shared their outlook and methods […]

By

Leadership styles vary from person to person and the following TED talks show just how diverse some leaders approach leadership. When people think about leadership, they usually think about the power to influence, inspire, and create. However, leaders encompass so much more. Some amazing influencers, entrepreneurs, and business moguls have shared their outlook and methods of leading their teams. Many shared their successes and even failures when it comes to leadership experience. The following are some of the best TED talks for those looking to take on a leadership position:

How Great Leaders Inspire Action – Simon Sinek

In this TED talk, Simon Sinek explains the key similarities in leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., Steve Jobs, and other influential people. He explains that the key difference between leaders and everyone else is that leaders take the road less traveled and do things oppositely from the rest of the world. He explains this concept of starting with the “Why” as the Golden Circle. Once a person knows what they want to do and why they want to take those actions, they are in a better position to lead others. Great leaders always have a mission and vision that they want to share with others.

How to Start a Movement – Derek Sivers

Derek Sivers shows a 3-minute video of a man dancing in his speech. During this video, the man is dancing by himself at a concert a being recording unbeknownst to him. In the video, the man is not looking over his shoulder to see who’s judging him or who will join him. Sivers explains the power of having confidence and certainty in what one does as a leader. By simply displaying a high level of pride and confidence, this inspires others to join which ends up creating a movement.

Dare to Disagree – Margaret Heffernan

Margaret Heffernan explains the implications of sitting in what she calls “echo chambers”. Leaders ask questions that no one else asks and challenge the status quo. This is why many great leaders stand out from the rest. By daring to disagree, leaders step outside the box and find new solutions for reoccurring problems. By disagreeing, there is more constructive conflict. By agreeing on everything, no real progress is made and people become stagnant in their progression.

This blog was originally published on AdamMarquardt.net

Adam Marquardt, Senior Financial Advisor

Adam Marquardt is a tenured Senior Financial Advisor based in Rochester, MN. From the very outset of his career, Adam has strived to form meaningful relationships with his clients — not just for the purpose of expanding his professional network but for the sake of truly knowing who he is working with. As a member of the financial community, Adam Marquardt recognizes the inherently sensitive nature of one’s money and works diligently to form a level of mutual trust with each client before delving into putting long-term strategies in place. If you are interested in learning more about Adam Marquardt and his financial expertise, be sure to visit his website!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

4 TED Talks To Become A True Leader

by Ashley Stahl
Community//

In Just 1 Sentence, This Best-Selling Author Gave Some Brilliant Career Advice

by Justin Bariso
Wisdom//

This Is What Amazing Leaders Do Differently

by Shane Snow

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.