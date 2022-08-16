Contributor Log In
The Most Important Thing That Will Help You Get More Consistent Referrals

If one of the best ways to grow your business is through referrals (it is), but you don’t have a steady stream of clients, how do you get referrals? Start with your existing network and thoughtfully ask for introductions to people who work with your ideal client. Build great relationships with them so that they […]

If one of the best ways to grow your business is through referrals (it is), but you don’t have a steady stream of clients, how do you get referrals?

Start with your existing network and thoughtfully ask for introductions to people who work with your ideal client. Build great relationships with them so that they feel comfortable and enthusiastic to send referrals to you. And, when possible, send them value-add introductions and referrals, too. 

Create a client experience that makes the person who referred them look like a genius for making the introduction as well as giving 10x the value of the investment your client made.

Then guess what happens? As you serve up a winning experience, word of mouth will spread from both the original referring party and your client. And suddenly, you’ll find that when your solution meets the timing of a need from someone who heard rave reviews about your offering, they’ll reach out and, oftentimes, buy.

Here’s one thing you did NOT hear me say: wait to ‘perfect’ your business first. Why? Because getting into action gives you a chance to serve, improve, and grow as you go.

Everyone starts as a beginner, even those whom you most admire. Remember this the next time you feel hesitant to put yourself out there before you feel ready. If you feel 100% ready, you’ve waited too long.

What’s one thing you can do today to move closer to creating a profitable referral engine?

Darrah Brustein, Entrepreneur, coach and writer

On a mission to debunk "sleep when you're dead" culture + chasing others people's definitions of success to build a life of your own design. www.darrah.co

