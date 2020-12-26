Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Morning Routine of a Successful Leader | Stephen Patterson

We often read about successful and flourishing CEOs in the news and rightfully have a curiosity about how they got that way, as well as how they continue to maintain their status. The daily habits of successful people are one of the most talked-about subjects. In addition to having a strong work ethic, ancestral or […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We often read about successful and flourishing CEOs in the news and rightfully have a curiosity about how they got that way, as well as how they continue to maintain their status. The daily habits of successful people are one of the most talked-about subjects. In addition to having a strong work ethic, ancestral or genetic good fortune, and multiple network connections, there are also rituals in place that help successful people focus and reset each day, both mentally and physically.

Contrary to popular belief, successful people do not hit the ground running concerning work-related duties. They don’t instantly check emails or check voicemail the instant they arise. Their day begins with mindfulness or another self-care exercise. For some, that could also mean physical activity, which helps people think more clearly, be healthier, and happier. Aerobic activity is one of the ways that successful people prep themselves to combat stress throughout the day.

However, taking all of this into account, this does not mean they will not be the first people in the office. Successful people tend to make time for moments of reflection and self-care by waking up incredibly early, about two hours ahead of the average employee. This way, they can show up to the office fully charged and ready to take on the day. They also take their sleep routines very seriously by adhering to the recommended eight hours a night. Many famous CEOS and Magnates have trained their bodies to wake up naturally. For those who use an alarm, there is never a snooze button. By getting out of bed right away, they know they are avoiding the detriment that can be brought on by snooze sleep . Although it appears restful, the constant interrupting of REM cycles is detrimental to you and is why you feel less rested. It also confuses your body regarding the natural sleep-wake process.

Another habit that successful people can do is take on unfavorable tasks right away, as opposed to procrastinating. The phrase eat the frog means to tackle the most unpleasant thing first-hand. Everything in comparison will be easier once you’ve tackled the most unpleasant task of the day.

Dr. Stephen Patterson was with the Orangefield Independent School District from 2002 to 2019. Outside of his career, he is an active and involved member of his community. Learn more about Stephen Patterson and his insights on leadership and education by checking out StephenPatterson.coStephenPatterson.netstephenpatterson.info.

Originally published at https://stephenpatterson.net.

    Stephen Patterson, Educator at Orangefield

    Educational administrator Stephen Patterson has built a thriving career in the field of education over 20 years in Orangefield. His work in the Texas educational system has been long and fulfilling, and he has developed into a knowledgeable and capable leader. His first foray into education was as a middle school teacher with the West Cove, and later Beaumont, school systems. His work was rewarding, and he moved on to pursue a more leadership-focused role. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University in order to pursue a doctorate in educational leadership, and he taught as an adjunct while he attended. His first role post-doctorate was with the Orangefield Independent School system, where he began as an assistant principal. He progressed through leadership roles to his most recently attained role as the superintendent. As a leader and educator, Stephen has developed a powerful and thriving base of knowledge, which cements him as a pillar of the community.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Work Smarter//

    How the Most Successful People Manage Their Time

    by Eric Barker
    Community//

    Why Do We Love Reading about Successful Peoples’ Morning and Night Routines?

    by Kelly Duval
    Community//

    5 Habits To Be Successful In Business With Entrepreneur Ben Zogby

    by Sophia Meyers

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.