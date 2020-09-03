The Modern Millennial

The world has changed, and it’s not because of COVID. The world was changing before the pandemic, and it will continue to change because that’s what the world does. There used to be a time in America when it was normal for people to go to college, graduate, get a job, stay at that job for 30 years or so, and retire happily ever after. Those days are beyond long gone and they are never coming back.

Forty percent of millennials have had four or more jobs since graduating from college. Previous generations have described millennial job behavior as erratic, unpredictable, and lazy. Quite frankly, all of these adjectives are not true. Millennials have to work harder than previous generations to make less money. It’s common for most millennials to work multiple jobs to pay off student loans while paying rent and other living expenses. Millennials may not have created the gig economy, but they sure do run it now.

COVID-19 has expedited the inevitable outcome that most of the American workforce will be freelancers. Fifty-seven million Americans operate in freelance space, with more than half of them saying they would not go back to the traditional nine to five, no matter the pay. The significance of these findings is heightened as Millennials move into more prominent positions in the working world. The emergence of Generation Z has contributed to this outcome, as well. Generation Z has grown up in a digital-first world where opportunities are readily available at the click of a button. Access to remote work and lowered salaries have created a culture that favors freelancers over traditional employment. I’ve been working as a professional marketer for the last decade. In that time, I have worked for major corporations on a full-time basis, small agencies, and freelanced dozens of projects to small and medium-sized businesses. To understand Millenials and the gig-economy, I think it’s best to use a real-life example of what it’s like working in today’s world.

The Typical Millennial Career

I started my marketing career by selling Direct TV packages inside wholesale warehouses. Yes, I was that annoying guy who would walk up and down the aisles pitching to everyone. This fresh out of college gig was a complete waste of my talents and education. However, I had to “pay my dues” if I wanted to be taken seriously by the managers. Many of them felt Millennials were”’entitled.” The job was 100% commission based. I was lucky to sell two contracts a day; on my best day, I sold eight. The hours were brutal. I worked Monday through Saturday for 11 hours a day, with an hour lunch. Yep, this is why I went to college. As you can imagine, the turnover rate was high. “We lost another one today,” my manager would say, “Not everyone can take the heat, too soft.” Looking back, I should have quit the job, but I did not want to fall into the “typical Millennial” category. The company went under about a year after I started due to the mismanagement of funds. Fun first job out of college, right?

Three months later, I worked as a marketing specialist for a large jet corporation in Wichita, KS. I was responsible for most of the internal video broadcasting efforts. Secondary duties included the management of content for our company’s Youtube page. Talk about a complete 180 from the last job. I also contributed to the e-commerce content and A/B testing of campaigns. A year and a half in, I believed this was going to be my 20-30 year career. Wrong. Sales went down, and the marketing department was laid off. Not even four years out of university, and I’d already gone through two jobs.

Over the next few months, I applied to HUNDREDS of jobs from Kansas to Los Angeles. My phone never rang. Could my resume have used more keywords to get through the applicant tracking system? Maybe my consistent switching of jobs scared off recruiters. Who knows, but panic had set in, and I realized how competitive the world was. I decided to go back to school and give myself a leg up on the competition. I did not know that I was doing the same thing that everyone else was doing, but my generation was taught that knowledge is the key that opens doors. I wish someone would have told me that too much knowledge was just as bad as not having enough experience.

Halfway through my graduate studies, I was offered a graduate teaching assistant position in the public speaking department. I was more of a full-blown instructor. I crafted lesson plans, tests, and held office hours. It was fulfilling work. Watching my student’s confidence grow filled me with joy. I even coached the winner of our spring speaking competition of 2018. I seriously considered trying to become a college professor; however, the process of getting a Ph.D. and applying for tenure didn’t make sense financially. Graduation came, and I decided to move to America’s hot spot for employment at the time, Phoenix, AZ.

Soon after moving down, I started working at an advertising agency that specialized in fitness studios. Given my background as a collegiate athlete and a certified sports

trainer, this should have been ideal. Not at all. The workers spent their days creating Facebook ads from pre-scripted material that took no creativity. There was a culture of forced upbeat happiness while always having someone watch over your shoulder. A middle schooler could have done my job. The agency wanted someone who would follow directions blindly without question, not an experienced marketer who created complete campaigns for much larger businesses. It was the equivalent to working on an assembly line. To put it in perspective for you, the manager spent the first day teaching another new employee and me how Facebook ads manager worked and how to upload a picture. I knew very quickly that this was not the place for me and left for another corporate manufacturer opportunity.

I found myself at a vacuum manufacturer as a marketing specialist again. However, my efforts were geared towards outward bound marketing. I spent much of my time reaching out via email, cold calling, or visiting prospects in person to drum up a new business. My function also served as a sales support role when it came to testing new technology and how to integrate it with our practices. I can honestly say that this was the first corporate job where my manager was a superstar. She was incredibly innovative and had a clear vision of the future. However, it was still a corporation where responsibilities were split across different departments, and communication channels between contributors and managers were nonexistent. Fast forward to 2020, like many other professionals, the economic slow down eventually affected our sales to the point that our marketing team was disbanded. Once again, I found myself in a similar situation.

Reflection

My story is the story of thousands of millennial professionals across the United States. We are not a generation of flaky, lazy, entitled brats that the old guard likes to refer to us as so often. We are the generation that came at the beginning of the digital age and are changing traditional work norms. Millennials were the guinea pigs of the digital age, where information and opportunities are limitless. Generation X was trying to prepare us for a world that they knew and understood, not the future. The only reason millennials like myself have been able to scratch out a decent life for ourselves is because of the ability to freelance. The gig economy is here to stay, and Generation Z will be the benefactors of it.

The baby boomers are gone, and generation x is on their way out the door. Millennials are the new c-suite executives and managers, and generation Z is here. Generation Z grew up in an all-digital world, and they are even more educated than we are. Generation Z is less patient and knows that the days of one job for life are gone. This generation is full of freelancers that know how to make money fast and move on to the next project. The best minds in the world of business do not work for major companies. They work for themselves; they dictate their hours and pay. This is more than a trend; it’s a new norm that we must companies should adapt if they haven’t already.