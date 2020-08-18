Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Missing Piece to Fill the Empty Void Within By Joy Rachelle

If you are successful in life and have achieved great financial success and wealth in your life, you may find yourself still feeling unfulfilled. Like a gnawing empty void to life you thought would be filled once you finally reached a certain state of financial wealth. Deep down inside you are desiring a deeper connection […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Joy Rachelle
Joy Rachelle

If you are successful in life and have achieved great financial success and wealth in your life, you may find yourself still feeling unfulfilled. Like a gnawing empty void to life you thought would be filled once you finally reached a certain state of financial wealth.

Deep down inside you are desiring a deeper connection to something else, to yourself, to the world, and to the people within it.

You may feel like you have the weight of the world on your shoulders, and are drowning in a sea of loneliness, depression and despair. You feel disconnected from yourself and the world around you.

You may have tried micro-dosing on hallucinations or going to Ayahuasca retreats to feel the deep spiritual connection you crave; only to find yourself once it’s all over still left with the same feeling of emptiness.

You may find yourself stuck in the fear of judgement by others by having the desires of going in different directions, of allowing yourself to fully unleash your weird and wacky side for you fear losing the wealth and lifestyle you have acquired.

The missing piece of the puzzle is building your spiritual wealth. What exactly is that you may ask? It is the ability to tap into your own resources, create a connection to yourself and tap into your full potential and really connect with your soul purpose.

The ability to reclaim your true self, the aspects of self that connect you to a greater sense of purpose, connection, and creativity.

So venture outside of your comfort zone today and end the despair and pain and finally fill the empty void.

You can do this by upleveling and mastering your innate psychic abilities.

Once you do this, you can finally fill the emptiness you have felt for so long; and keep your financial wealth.

Joy Rachelle is a spiritual mentor, transformational healer and psychic consultant. The ultimate solution she offers is mentoring and guiding her clients to become their own Inner Autonomous Authority and realizing their own self-actualization (soul purpose) so they can be their own empowered sovereign being with their own answers, magick, and abilities. So they can stop seeking answers outside of themselves, and finally fill the empty void in their lives.

    Suzie Zeng, I am a spiritual enthusiast

    I am a spiritual enthusiast and adviser on how to deal with burnout problems

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    Turns Out, Your Latest Setback Could Be the Key to Your Success

    by Jessica Abo
    Photo by Roberto Salinas on Unsplash
    Community//

    How To Nurture Your Soul And Gain Financial Healing This Summer

    by Melissa Attanasio, CFP, CDFA, MAFF
    Community//

    The Secret to Lasting Change

    by Parvati

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.