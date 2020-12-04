Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Missed Art of Expectations

How releasing expectations can unlock our creatives selves.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

One of the biggest challenges people face when starting a creative expression practice is overcoming the fear of expectations. Regardless of the person or form of expression, there is typically a concern with how the process should unfold, what the outcome should look like, or what type of transformation the experience should lend itself to be.

As a creator, we hope our expressions are valued, admired, or appreciated. Over time, the accumulation of these expectations eventually develops into a series of immovable mental and emotional blocks. Blocks that become cemented into place creating a wall too challenging to overcome.

When expectations aren’t met, it is common for a creator to question whether the art is art at all. Unfortunately, this places an emphasis on what is seen and prevents an ability to appreciate what is felt when creating or viewing the piece. When this happens, authenticity is often replaced with a question of achievement and the creative flow is stifled.

To break through emergent blocks, I encourage participants in my SketchPoetic workshops to focus on the present moment. This frame of mind is not confined by any measure of the past, nor is it preoccupied with visions of the future. Instead, it requires an awareness of emotions as they transpire. It also encourages a release of these emotions without analysis or judgment. This approach is the antithesis of grappling with expectations. It is a necessary step in creatively expressing an authentic experience. 

The emotional impact of art has always been understood. Art can capture imagination, engender hope, embody dreams, and inspire movements. It is a representation of one’s innermost self and an effort to make the intangible, tangible. The uniting factor in these qualities is not necessarily the visual component or a specific social acclaim, but rather the essence of its felt experience. Throughout its life, a piece of art makes its greatest impact through feeling.

However, this type of impact can only be created with the detachment from any preconceived expectations and the ability to maintain curiosity. A creator must learn to step away from the thought of a particular outcome and replace it with a willingness to travel deeper into the process. In other words, surrendering into what is unfolding internally as their piece is developing externally. This style of interacting with art bolsters creative expression as a tool for self-reflection, self-care, and self-healing.

There is not a correct way to stoke or maintain curiosity. This practice will vary from person to person, and from creator to audience. The most important aspect to keep in mind is the act of surrendering into the present moment and allowing whatever is found to inspire creativity. Cultivating what is commonly referred to as a “beginner’s mindset” can be helpful with further relinquishing expectations.

Ask yourself if you are genuinely paying attention to what your eyes are scanning over, within, and in front of you. Then, ask yourself what could change if you embodied the energy of an explorer surveying uncharted land with a notebook in hand; or a child adventuring into a new place with wild abandon and imagination.

How often do we allow ourselves to get lost in the moment? To take a detour beyond our best laid plans and to do so without expectations or a wanting in our hearts.

Ask yourself, what expectations are you holding on to and what experiences are you missing because of it?

    Founder of SketchPoetic

    Sheila Darcey, Artist. Innovator. Facilitator.

    Sheila Darcey is an innovator with 20 years of experience in transforming businesses across a variety of industries. She guides expert teams in crafting the strategies and building the digital products that help brands innovate. Sheila has been instrumental in shaping the culture and diversity of companies. She is a strong advocate for women's leadership and empowerment across organizations.

    More recently, she returned to her artist's roots and founded SketchPoetic, a creative expression practice. Her purpose is to serve as a catalyst for people's transformation and elevate art as a tool for healing.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Art of Self-Expression

    by Trish Tonaj
    Courtesy of kozirsky / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    For a More Creative Life, Be Spontaneous

    by Thomas Oppong
    Community//

    Creating The Wellness In the Spirit Of, WE! #BreakTheStigma

    by Lauren K. Clark

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.