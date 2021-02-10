|Introduction…
|The mind body connection.
|* Do you deal with this…
|Our mind is powerful, when we experience stress, a unhealthy bridge is built from our emotional feelings to our bodies. Let’s explore. Follow me.
|* Got this…
|Anxiety, something we all deal with at one time or another. How does anxiety affect our physical body? Hmm, trouble sleeping, sweating profusely, have you ever hyperventilated? Shallow, rapid breathing is a our defense response to stress. I have personally experience feeling dizzy, light headed, faint, even shaky. Lovely… Our muscles tense up and some of us get those unbearable migraines. The list of physical symptoms from anxiety is dense and lengthy.
|* Is this you…
|Have you ever had any of these physical symptoms, only to ask yourself, “what is happening?” We need sleep for it’s restorative power. If you are having trouble sleeping, this will increase your anxiety, not fair right. Migraines render us in pain that keeps us from our daily plans. If you are sweating profusely for what you think is no reason, think again. Feeling dizzy and light headed really interrupts our progress.
|* Here’s what to do…
|The stress response is known as the fight or flight response. This creates physical symptoms that are unnerving and disruptive. How to avoid anxiety. Well, in today’s New Normal, it is more common place than usual. You are not alone, surveys show that 60% of Americans feel anxious about some part of their life. Good news, there is such a thing as healthy stress. this type of stress can motivate and energy us. In the mean time; practice deep breathing, take a walk, or meditate. All effective stress relievers.
