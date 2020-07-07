The Mind-Blowing Inspiration I get from Listening to Elon Musk

He has inspired me far beyond I could have imagined. His words have inspired new thoughts.

The real Iron Man. Founder of PayPal, Tesla, SpaceX. Solar City. The Boring Company. He sold a computer game he coded at the age of twelve in the early 80s for $500. At that time, I personally didn’t even know the internet existed. At age twenty-four Elon started an internet company similar to the early Yahoo which he sold for $300 million four years later. Paypal sold for $2 billion to eBay.

Elon Musk is a person I have been listening to over the past two weeks. He has inspired me to expand. He has inspired me far beyond I could have imagined. His words have inspired me new thoughts.

This is a much bigger deal than it seems. According to research, we have between 12.000 and 60.000 thoughts per day, 80% of the thoughts are negative, and 95% of the thoughts are exactly the same thoughts we had the day before.

Have you heard of the saying: “thoughts turn to things”?

If you are having difficulty manifesting your dreams and you feel stuck on a reality you don’t absolutely love; that’s the reason why. Your life can’t change for as long as your thoughts don’t change to match the reality you want.

“You have to be excited. You want to get up in the morning feeling excited about the future.” Elon Musk

This quote inspires me to make a point to be excited about life, knowing that I look forward to the day every day. Making sure I’m aware I love what I do, and I wouldn’t want to be doing anything different. Letting myself feel excited like a child about it. That’s a conscious choice I decided to make.

For most of my life, I became used to of thinking more of the pain, the fear, and the danger. There was a time in which a voice that said: “Something is going to go wrong any minute now” was set on repeat in my mind forever. I can say that things did go wrong, seemingly, but it all turned out to be for the better, always. I can also say that the voice was very much to do with my upbringing. But so what? I’m done with my childhood. I don’t have to live by that anymore.

Elon Musk says that we have to be excited about getting up every morning. If I’d read those words some years ago I would have thought: “Lucky you. I’m happy you feel that way. Good for you! that would be lovely if only.” In the past, I didn’t think I was entitled to being excited about life or happy for that matter. I was taught that life was about suffering, working hard and earning every second of happiness with sweat and tears.

False.

“People can choose to be, not ordinary… yes, I think ordinary people can choose to be extraordinary.” Elon Musk

Now I understand that our life must be that lucky. I have learnt that we absolutely are entitled to all. All the bliss. All the love. All joy. All the blessings. All the giggles. We are entitled to everything we want and more. We are entitled to the things we haven’t dreamed of yet. The things that we haven’t even imagined.

I now know that we can be happy. We can be all the happy we want. Right now, nothing is stopping us. We came into the world to do exactly that. We came for joy and love. Love and joy are our mission and purpose.

Whatever it is that makes us happy and excited about getting up every morning, we must have it. It’s our birthright. We mustn’t settle in to live without it. Never.

Greatness Equals Service. You do great things when you aim to be of excellent service.

How many people are thinking about improving the traffic situation in L.A and then doing something about it? Going as far as building a company, even if it’s a boring company, to help L.A. drivers have a more pleasant experience?The most inspiring attribute I find in Elon Musk is that he thinks outside the box: A 3D network of underground tunnels with no speed limit.

Get out of here!

You can drive across the city in 6 minutes; This is being brave and not afraid of thinking differently.

“When you try different things, a lot of things aren’t going to work, and that has got to be ok.” Elon Musk

We don’t need to be perfect. We are not here to be perfect, not even accurate. We are here to do everything good we want to do. Especially the things that scare us the most. Why? Because it’s exciting.

“Extending life to another planet is a huge quantum leap.” Elon Musk

“When something is important, you do it even if the odds aren’t in your favour.” Elon Musk

There is no giving up.

No matter what it is, one is trying to achieve giving up is never an option, unless one becomes uninterested on it. I feel as strongly about this as Elon Musk feels. I will have to be dead or severely incapacitated to give up. There is no room in my imagination for a giving up a scenario when it comes to my vision, my dreams, and the projects dear to my heart. Why should anyone give up or even consider giving up on anything good they want?

“Why do you want to live? What’s exciting about the future? If it is not being a multi-planet species being out there amongst the stars, I find that depressing.” Elon Musk

Human life is exciting. There is so much more Greatness to come.

Going to Mars is Elon’s project, his idea, his contribution to the Greatness to come. But what is mine? What is yours? We can do that, you know? We can think up some crazy thing like Elon’s and then make it happen. Nothing is stopping us.

Our Consciousness Needs to Expand, and the Sky is Not the Limit

We need to think new thoughts. It’s as easy as that.

How many people get up in the morning and say, let’s go to Mars today! Surely not very many, I don’t think and how many people actually get up in the morning say let’s go to Mars, shall we? and then they do it.

How many people believe they have no limit to the things they can imagine? How many people know that that limitless is their superpower? How many people use their superpower?

The other day I started putting these concept into practice:

I imagined and then I started feeling that there were no limits to whatever I wanted to do as long as I was able to imagine it. I was sitting in my garden on a very nice sunny day. I let myself soak on the thoughts of imagining great things. I felt myself expanding and expanding more and more with no limits to the expansion, reaching the entire planet, blending in with the trees, the birds and the flowers. Then expanding throughout the Universe. there was an unconscious expectation of reaching a limit. “how far can I go” “at what point will I stop expanding” until I realised there was no limit to the expansion. It was infinite. There was clearly no end. And I felt it. It was a true moment of Zen.

More quotes by Elon Musk

“ A well-thought critique of whatever you are doing is as valuable as gold.”

“An obsessive nature with respect to the product; really liking what you do. Whatever area that you get into. Even if you are the best of the best, there’s always a chance of failure.”

“Your product or service has to be much better. It can’t be a little bit better.”

“Just do it! Just showing up is half the battle. Don’t be afraid of failure. You also need to be rooted in reality.”

“It’s a mindset: we are going to do things differently, but provided that they are better. You shouldn’t do things differently because they are different but because they are better. You have to decide: let’s think beyond the normal stuff.”

“It’s about enabling the extension of life beyond Earth. Fundamentally the future is vastly more exciting and interesting if we are a space reign civilisation and multi-planetary spices than if we are not. You want to be inspired by things. You want to wake up in the morning and think: the future is going to be great. That’s what Space X is all about. It’s about believing in the future. And thinking that the future will be better than the past and I can’t think of anything more exciting than being out there amongst the stars.”

“Technology doesn’t automatically improve. It only improves if a lot of people work very hard to make it better.”

Conclusion

My main takeaway is that whatever it is you want to do: You are supposed to do that. You can do it with your eyes shut and no hands. And about my new thoughts, I won’t be telling. I’ll be showing you soon enough. Stay tuned.

Sylvia Love Johnson is a Vivid Dreamer, Inspirational Writer, 7th art lover, Filmmaker, Writer, Award-winning film Producer, Award-winning Entrepreneur. Actor, Acting Coach, Method Acting Tutor.

