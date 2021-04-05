The Microstep That Is Helping Shawn Chacko Sleep Better

I’ve always had trouble falling asleep because my mind races when I get into bed. On average, I get around three to four hours of continuous sleep a night, which has had considerable negative effects on my memory, focus, and energy. But through my work with Thrive, I’ve learned a Microstep that’s helping me: Every night before bed, I ease myself into sleep by bringing my attention to my breathing. In just a few days of practice, I found that focusing on my breathing has helped my body and mind ease into a restful state. And the benefits of sleeping better are enormous. My ability to focus, retain information, and my overall energy throughout the day are improved.