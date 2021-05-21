Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Wisdom//

The Microstep That Helps Brent Hyder Prevent Video Burnout

President and Chief People Officer at Salesforce on the smallest change that’s had the biggest impact on his well-being.

By

“Traveling and connecting with teammates from across the globe is one of the things I miss most about pre-pandemic life. I really miss shaking hands, high-fiving, and hugging people. I do this job because I get to be with people from around the world, and that was taken away physically for a while. 

I’ve found virtual ways to connect with people, but at first, I was heading down a path of video burnout. I was sick of it — I was so bored I could hardly stand it. There were days where I felt like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do!’ So, I decided that I won’t spend more than four hours a day on video. Once the four hours hit, I convert the rest of the day to telephone meetings. This was kind of weird at first, but then I decided I would walk while I take those meetings. Now I walk about two hours a day, maybe longer.  It looks odd — my neighbors are trying to figure out what this guy is doing talking on the phone! But taking walking meetings has changed my view — it helped me decide that I am not going back to an office. I’ve learned I can do this job at home. In fact, I can do my work anywhere that I need to — but I can’t be on video for more than four hours a day. This solution has really helped me.” 

This article is edited from a live conversation at Brainstorm Health 2021 during the session “Reimagining A Healthier And More Connected Workplace,” and was moderated by Thrive Global Founder and CEO Arianna Huffington.

    Brent Hyder, President and Chief People Officer at Salesforce

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    GStock Studio/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    How to Set Boundaries and Avoid Burnout While Working From Home

    by Marina Khidekel
    Community//

    The State of Burnout in the Sales Industry

    by Tiffani Bova
    Community//

    “How To Slow Down To Do More”, with Elizabeth Su

    by Ben Ari
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.