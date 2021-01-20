The Micro Confidence Challenge: How to Trigger Your Brain’s Chemical Cheerleader

You know, those who just seem to ooze it from their pores. ‘Doubt?’ they say, ‘Not me. Just 100%, top-notch confidence’. And that was my goal.

But how could one reach these lofty heights? What was the secret sauce; the recipe which cooked up this effortless aura? Clearly (to me) it was a blend of genetics and experience; and deep, deep knowledge, so they knew ALL the answers when they were asked all the tough questions.

So I strived and dived into my work and professional development – learning the expertise of finance, whilst doing every course available on Gravitas, Leadership, Presentation Skills and more. I was learning the theory of The Elites and also looked around me for mentors who’s behaviour I could borrow and embed.

The problem was this: All of that training, whilst having some value, didn’t fill the confidence gap. Yes, I may know the theory, but how did that help with the sweaty palms and pounding heart when I was under pressure? Over time and repetition I realised: what really made the difference, was being scared, pushing myself into being skin-crawlingly uncomfortable (with a deep breath and silent prayer) and coming out the other side (relatively) unscathed. It was the process that gave me the confidence; learning from my mistakes; knowing I was still alive and having pride in pushing myself – not that I gained it through books or theory.

As it turns out, there is a reason for this. Dopamine. When we take a step into the unknown, it triggers a Dopamine release, which gives us a chemical high-five for taking that action (1). It also rewires our brain (called neuroplasticity (2)), so we are more likely to engage in that behaviour in the future. So you have to experience the discomfort to grow your comfort zone. Each step is one further forward in your confidence levels.

‘The best way to gain self-confidence is to do what you are afraid to do’ Swati Sharma

So how do I use this in real life? Micro Confidence Challenges.

How it works:

Pick something you are nervous about; something that scares you or makes you feel uncomfortable e.g. public speaking What’s the Fear Level from 1-10? (with 10 being, I’d rather boil my head than do it) What would be a micro step you could take towards overcoming it? e.g. speaking up in a meeting or volunteering to do that presentation. If the fear level in part 2 is at 8, start at a level 4 to start off with and grow from there. You should feel a bit uncomfortable as it’s outside of your comfort zone. Now take that step. And celebrate wildly when you do – whether you perceive you have failed or succeeded (very important). You tried and you learned. Again, the dopamine trigger is hit and your brain will want to do more. And voila! Your confidence level is raised. Your brain’s cheerleader is doing it’s routine, pompoms and all. And you’re ready to go again.

So, far from The Confident Ones having reached the Land of the Enlightened, they have actually taken 10,000 steps lacking confidence, to prove to themselves they can deliver in uncertainty. And they celebrated the heck out of each milestone as they made it.

Now I don’t hold back in rejoicing each step on my path, as I keep pushing my own micro challenges. And I’m aiming to keep that cheerleader quite busy.

(1) John D. Salamone, Mercè Correa. The Mysterious Motivational Functions of Mesolimbic Dopamine. Neuron, 2012; 76 (3): 470 DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2012.10.021.

(2) MedicineNet. www.medicinenet.com/neuroplasticity/definition.htm