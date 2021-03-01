The Mental Health Epidemic of The New Age

By: Megan Gallagher, TED speaker and mental health advocate

As we enter 2021, many of us are hopeful. Some concerned, while others are anxious. Last year was a test for so many, both mentally and spiritually.

We as humans, are meant to only experience so much isolation, withdrawal from our “normal” and living in survival mode.

For Millennials, they have experienced the short end of the stick. From middle school to College, students everywhere have felt the pings of sadness, FOMO and longing for their old way of living. To the days of prom, graduation, homecoming and getting your drivers license. Those important life milestones that shape you into who you are, are put on hold.

Do you remember what it was like being a teenager? The anxiety ridden days, getting your braces or falling in love for the first time. We all have been there and remember it like it was yesterday. Maybe a song will take you back or a certain smell. It’s those adolescent years that mold you into who you become or who you are yet to be.

As a teenager in this generation, with not only the fast paced social media apps( that are developing at a rapid pace everyday) yet it’s also trying to succeed in this virtual classroom. From communicating with your teachers over zoom, to sending emails all and cramming in your parents home office. It’s uncomfortable and frustrating.

In January of 2021, Olympic Snowboard Star Jake Pates and 2x TED Talk speaker Megan Gallagher, created a 4 part video series. Titled, “The Flip Side”, this YouTube mini docu series highlighted the two young millennials’ struggles with being high achievers and having a mental health disorder.

They dove into topics such as the stigma surround mental health with athletes, the pressures of preforming at a high level and being a male vs female with a mental health disorder.

This generation needs young leaders, like Pates and Gallagher to show the way and allow other millennials to feel comfortable enough to open up about their struggles. While we embark on another year of covid-19, here are some tips for making sure you are taking care of your mental wellbeing.

1.) Incorporating a Daily Routine

Whether it’s walking around your block for ten minutes or jumping rope in your house, making use of your time and getting active wherever you can, is key!

2.) Eating healthy foods

This one may be a no brainer, but sometimes we can forget that our body is like a car. What we put in the tank, serves a purpose for fueling us! Make sure to keep track, in a healthy way, of what you are eating! From breakfast, lunch to dinner, always be mindful!

3.) Limit your time online

There are many pro’s and con’s to social media. Sometimes it can connect you to other people, inspire you or help you build your business. While at times, it can drive you to a point of feeling down, insecure or feeling as if you are missing out! Remember, you are in charge of your electronics!