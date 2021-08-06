Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Mental Health Downside to Remote Working

In an age where so many of us are working from home, we’re also seeing an increase in mental health issues like anxiety and depression. Remote working has its pros, but there are also a lot of cons that need to be considered. Addressing the mental health issues that can develop is the first step […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In an age where so many of us are working from home, we’re also seeing an increase in mental health issues like anxiety and depression. Remote working has its pros, but there are also a lot of cons that need to be considered. Addressing the mental health issues that can develop is the first step towards having a more enjoyable remote working experience.

Coping with Isolation

The number one downside that remote workers experience is isolation from the outside world. You’re no longer interacting with coworkers in person on a daily basis, and Zoom meetings just aren’t the same.

Those feelings of isolation can be managed by making time for your family and friends on a regular basis so that you’re still giving yourself plenty of time for a social life. Even if it’s only with the members of your household, be sure to spend quality time with them where no work.

Coping with Anxiety

Being alone all day can make anyone feel anxious. Working remotely can also make you feel more pressure, since you don’t have your coworkers there to assist at a moments notice.

This restless, anxious feeling can be dealt with in many ways, including engaging in regular physical activity, taking frequent breaks from your devices to reset your mind and body, and meditating or practicing other mindfulness activities to help recenter yourself.

Coping with Depression

When those feelings of isolation and anxiety aren’t tended to properly, it can lead to depression. There are many symptoms of depression, including:

  • Feelings of anger
  • Difficulty sleeping
  • Trouble concentrating
  • Sudden weight gain/loss
  • Frequent headaches or other sudden ailments
  • Loss of desire to participate in social activities

Depression can be handled in several different ways. While some may need the help of a therapist or medication to cope with depression, others benefit from increasing physical activity or making changes to their at-home work environment.

Continuing to engage in the activities you enjoyed prior to beginning remote work can also help combat these mental health struggles. While remote work has its benefits, it’s important to be aware of the potential downsides.

    Rohima Miah, Psychiatrist at Alpha Psychiatric Associates

    Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Rohima Miah is an accomplished mental health professional and social justice advocate. Through her decade-long career, Rohima has worked tirelessly to serve as a helping hand and trusted advocate to her patients. Outside of her work at Alpha Psychiatric Associates, Rohima serves as a member of the North Carolina Medicare For All Coalition, and works to put an end to the opioid overdose epidemic that is plaguing the United States. To glean further insight into Rohima Miah's career, interests, and the causes she supports, be sure to visit her website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    self care tips
    Community//

    Working Remotely? Here Are 21 Self-Care Tips For Remote Workers

    by Priya Florence Shah
    Community//

    Is Your Workplace Mental-Health Friendly?

    by Fay McFarlane
    Community//

    Mental Health in the Workplace

    by Fay McFarlane
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.