The Mental Health Downside to Remote Working

In an age where so many of us are working from home, we’re also seeing an increase in mental health issues like anxiety and depression. Remote working has its pros, but there are also a lot of cons that need to be considered. Addressing the mental health issues that can develop is the first step towards having a more enjoyable remote working experience.

Coping with Isolation

The number one downside that remote workers experience is isolation from the outside world. You’re no longer interacting with coworkers in person on a daily basis, and Zoom meetings just aren’t the same.

Those feelings of isolation can be managed by making time for your family and friends on a regular basis so that you’re still giving yourself plenty of time for a social life. Even if it’s only with the members of your household, be sure to spend quality time with them where no work.

Coping with Anxiety

Being alone all day can make anyone feel anxious. Working remotely can also make you feel more pressure, since you don’t have your coworkers there to assist at a moments notice.

This restless, anxious feeling can be dealt with in many ways, including engaging in regular physical activity, taking frequent breaks from your devices to reset your mind and body, and meditating or practicing other mindfulness activities to help recenter yourself.

Coping with Depression

When those feelings of isolation and anxiety aren’t tended to properly, it can lead to depression. There are many symptoms of depression, including:

Feelings of anger

Difficulty sleeping

Trouble concentrating

Sudden weight gain/loss

Frequent headaches or other sudden ailments

Loss of desire to participate in social activities

Depression can be handled in several different ways. While some may need the help of a therapist or medication to cope with depression, others benefit from increasing physical activity or making changes to their at-home work environment.

Continuing to engage in the activities you enjoyed prior to beginning remote work can also help combat these mental health struggles. While remote work has its benefits, it’s important to be aware of the potential downsides.