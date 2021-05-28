The Meditative Qualities of Gardening

Anyone who has experienced it firsthand will tell you––nourishing the soil will nourish your soul. Whether your garden contains flowers, vegetables, trees, herbs, worms, chickens, or some combination of everything under the sun, it is sure to bring you lasting joy and peace. Here are some of the reasons why gardening can be so meditative and healing.

Creative Energy From the Land

The unlocking of your passionate creativity is an inevitable outcome of gardening. Planning your garden landscape is an act of brilliant design. As you learn more each day about the plants you’re growing and the ecosystem that nurtures them, your well of inspiration will overflow.

Gardening also requires that you make clever use of the space and resources available to you. Experiment with containers, raised beds, rows, and swales. Try growing warm and cold season vegetables. Use cover crops, companion species, mulch, compost, and natural pest repellents. The possibilities are infinite!

If and when you come across any problems, your creative thinking will kick in again. Through the years you will start to see how everything in the garden is connected, and you’ll know exactly how to adapt accordingly. In the process, you’ll gain incredible wisdom. As the growing season comes to a close, you might feel a pang of sadness, and fierce anticipation for next year. Don’t worry, this is completely normal. Use the downtime to plan ahead.

Mindful Movement in the Garden

Simply being outdoors with your body and breath brings your attention to the present moment, which is what meditation is all about! Leaning into the present can relieve stress and anxiety. When you’re in the garden, it’s just you, the plants, and the fresh air. How does the warm sun feel on your face? Is the smell of rain not incredibly comforting? Embodied, mindful movement in the garden can reconnect you to yourself in a beautiful way.

Sacred Connection to the Earth

Is there anything more sacred than getting back to your roots? Gardening can connect you to ancient history and human resilience. It will foster a sense of place and familiarity with the life forms that surround you. As a result, you may have your worldview completely transformed in the garden.

Learning to care for plants in different seasons orients us toward the cyclical nature of existence. Your awareness will be drawn to the movement of water throughout the garden, the way your plants respond to changes in the weather, and the necessity of decomposition for regeneration. This connection to the earth will expand your consciousness in a grounded, compassionate manner. You might even find yourself befriending the pollinators, soil creatures, and other animal visitors that find sanctuary in your garden. The meditative beauty of noticing the nuance of your creation is absolutely priceless.

Conclusion

Best of all, you get to eat what you grow! There’s nothing else in the world like fresh garden produce that you lovingly cared for until the moment of harvest. Your body and heart will thank you. Meanwhile, sharing the bounty with others is a wonderful way to nourish your relationships.

Gardening is a precious practice that has benefited humans around the globe for ages. It reminds us that we are a part of the earth, and the earth is always there to support us. We can choose to be mindful, active agents in cultivating the food and medicine our communities need. If you seek to embody that sense of empowerment, freedom, and love for the planet, start designing your garden right away.