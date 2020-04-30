Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Meat of The Matter

It’s time we talked about what we can do for our health Amid this pandemic, there’s no shortage of things we’re told we shouldn’t do—don’t go out of your house; don’t travel; don’t touch your face; don’t stand too close to others… Keeping track of all the new rules means we could be overlooking that […]

By

It’s time we talked about what we can do for our health

Amid this pandemic, there’s no shortage of things we’re told we shouldn’t do—don’t go out of your house; don’t travel; don’t touch your face; don’t stand too close to others…

Keeping track of all the new rules means we could be overlooking that there are a lot of things that can do—especially when it comes to our health and wellbeing. Fact is, there are a lot of things that are out of our control right now, but the way we eat is still in our hands.

“One of the things we can really embrace, especially while at home, is the opportunity to define a routine where we can focus on choosing and making nourishing meals,” explains Registered Dietitian and True Aussie Beef & Lamb Chef Pam Smith.

Being at home and having to shelter in place tends to see us crave and reach for comfort food. Comfort food is familiar, easy to make, delicious, and fills you up quickly.

“The mac & cheese, the pizzas and cookies are all delicious but often  protein is missing from the plate. Protein plays such an essential role in building a balanced yet varied diet,” asserts Pam.

Eating a well-balanced diet that combines whole grains, animal as well as plant proteins, and healthy fats can help deliver the right nutrients to  maintain healthy immune function.

“It’s one of the reasons why I’m such a fan of Aussie beef and lamb. Well chosen, lean and nutrient dense proteins served alongside three different colored vegetables means we get all the health benefits of a well-rounded meal,” explains Pam. 

“A 4-6oz serving of lean Aussie grassfed beef or lamb three to four times a week means we’re fueling our bodies with iron, zinc, valuable essential amino acids packed with complete proteins, and omega-3s,” Pam explains. “And lean, trimmed meat cuts tend to have less calories – so you can still enjoy the great taste of your grassfed beef or lamb.” 

Iron is critical for energy, brain function and general wellbeing. Coupled with zinc, it plays an important role helping to maintain a healthy immune system. Additionally, the iron found in beef and lamb, referred to as heme-iron, is the easiest type of iron for  the body to absorb. 

Aussie lamb chops with chermoula glaze and root veggies

“As part of a balanced meal, Aussie beef and lamb provides a delicious meal and a bunch of essential nutrients your body needs for good health,” says Pam.

USDA dietary guidelines recommend eating three to six ounce portions of lean or extra lean meat three to four times a week. Paired with colorful vegetables, Aussie beef and lamb is an easy way to get enough iron and zinc recommended for good health.

“Build your meals around wisely chosen, moderate portions of protein like Aussie grassfed beef and lamb, and your choice of three different colored vegetables for variety, balance and enjoyment,” she ends.

    Heather DeSantis, CEO of Publicity For Good and Press Demand

    Heather DeSantis is a Top Millennial publicist, Miss Ohio International,  CEO of Press Demand and CEO of Publicity for Good, a purpose driven public relations firm. Heather combines market foresight, strategic timing, and organic interviews to generate millions of earned media impressions from outlets like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CNN, BBC, iHeartMedia, Business Insider, Inc, and more. Topics that Heather writes about includes: cause marketing, social impact, public relations and CEO features of CPG companies. For more information please visit publicityforgood.com or join our email list for monthly marketing reports.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.