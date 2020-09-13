Am I really happy here?
At this masquerade party of mine
Lost within this lonely game I play
Looking for words to say
Talking without listening
Seaching but not finding
Lost in the masquerade party of mine
Running for answers to see no find
Dancing in the darkness
Am I really happy here?
Leaving all the masks behind
No longer hiding to be seen
No longer looking to be found
No longer leaving to arrive
Dancing in the infinite glow
Ending this masquerade party of mine
Only here to simply find
The ethereal glow outside I see
Emerges from light found coming from me.
Katherine Tran