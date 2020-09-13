Am I really happy here?

At this masquerade party of mine

Lost within this lonely game I play

Looking for words to say

Talking without listening

Seaching but not finding

Lost in the masquerade party of mine

Running for answers to see no find

Dancing in the darkness

Am I really happy here?

Leaving all the masks behind

No longer hiding to be seen

No longer looking to be found

No longer leaving to arrive

Dancing in the infinite glow

Ending this masquerade party of mine

Only here to simply find

The ethereal glow outside I see

Emerges from light found coming from me.

Katherine Tran