“THE MASQUERADE “

Am I really happy here? At this masquerade party of mineLost within this lonely game I playLooking for words to say Talking without listeningSeaching but not finding Lost in the masquerade party of mineRunning for answers to see no findDancing in the darkness Am I really happy here? Leaving all the masks behindNo longer hiding […]

Am I really happy here?

At this masquerade party of mine
Lost within this lonely game I play
Looking for words to say

Talking without listening
Seaching but not finding

Lost in the masquerade party of mine
Running for answers to see no find
Dancing in the darkness

Am I really happy here?

Leaving all the masks behind
No longer hiding to be seen
No longer looking to be found
No longer leaving to arrive

Dancing in the infinite glow

Ending this masquerade party of mine
Only here to simply find
The ethereal glow outside I see

Emerges from light found coming from me.

Katherine Tran

    Katherine Tran, Life Transformation Coach at Thrive Global

    I am a Life Coach from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. I focus on behavioral habit change with updating self limiting beliefs to clear subconscious blocks.

    I have a passion for writing based on the school of life and an unquenchable thirst as a seeker of knowledge.

    My writing is based on my personal journey through shadow work. In it's going through darkness to light

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

