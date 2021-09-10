Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

The Many Benefits of Traveling

We all need a break every now and again but sometimes escaping with friends or family can be difficult, especially when we already have commitments at home. This can make travel difficult to achieve and often results in people giving up on the idea altogether. For Georges Chahwan, a trip away provides a welcome break […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We all need a break every now and again but sometimes escaping with friends or family can be difficult, especially when we already have commitments at home. This can make travel difficult to achieve and often results in people giving up on the idea altogether. For Georges Chahwan, a trip away provides a welcome break from commitments, allowing us to relax and recuperate without worrying about what needs doing back home.

As well as providing an escape, traveling also gives us the chance to discover new places which can act as an antidote to stress or anxiety. The unknown is always something that brings with it excitement yet also causes worry; by stepping out of our comfort zone we’re able to experience new environments which help ease any negativity associated with the unfamiliar.

Without the opportunity to try new things our days become defined by doing the same old routines at home, which can lead to feeling run down and low on energy; it’s time for a change. Not only this, but it acts as a counterbalance, said Georges Chahwan, for those living monotonous routines day-to-day.

    Georges Chahwan

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Istanbul, Turkey
    Community//

    The Transformational Power of Travel

    by Meena Singhal
    Community//

    5 Silver Linings from distance learning – an EdTech leader’s thoughts on what parents can take away from children learning at home

    by Marcy Daniel
    Community//

    Why Traveling is Good For You: 5 Undeniable Mental Health Benefits

    by Dailybn Team
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.