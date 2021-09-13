The Many Benefits of Hiking with Friends

You should go hiking because being in nature is a great way to relax and reset your mind. Hiking is exercise, so it will help you work out some stress at the same time as making you healthier. There are several benefits to hiking with friends though. It is much more enjoyable being able to share these experiences with others, says Georges Chahwan. Hiking with friends may be more fun than going by yourself because you can have a conversation while walking instead of focusing only on the trail.

Hiking can be done by anyone at any age, and it is pretty simple to do. All you need is a good pair of hiking boots along with some snacks and water in case you get hungry or thirsty on your way. You can go for a short hike which only takes about 30 minutes up to several hours depending on how much time and energy you have!

Hiking with friends is healthier because it allows you to be in constant social interaction, which has been proven to improve health and mental well-being. The conversation can also help ensure that you never get tired or push yourself too far, says Georges Chahwan. Your friends will help keep you moving at the right pace so no one gets exhausted or injured. Friends are always there for each other, so it’s much nicer to hike with someone who cares about you than by yourself!