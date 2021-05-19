The many benefits of drill music on your subconscious mind

Melodious chimes, rhythmic notes, and tranquilizing lyrics swim through the cerebral cortex like a wakeful dream. Music enables to call the listener’s entire being; it is medicine delivered most divinely. One of the most commercially successful music genres is drill music that includes a group of related styles that are intense, virtuosic, and powerful.

Originated in Chicago, drill music is a type of hip hop characterized by its distinctive so-called trap-style beat and ominous sounds. It is known for its violent and bold rap lyrics. Drill music is often stereotyped for comprising lyrics associated with crime, drug abuse, and violence. However, when its lyrics are critically interpreted, then one can understand its true meaning and message.

Following that, the powerful beats of drill music have exceptional gains on the listener’s subconscious mind. Driven by the heavy notes and forceful sound, drill music hijacks the brain in great demeanors. The upbeat music cranks joy right up and sparkles the eyes of the listener. Drill rap stimulates oxytocin – a hormone related to positive, happy feelings. A recent study found that singing for half an hour significantly increased oxytocin levels, with amateur singers feeling satisfied and energetic after the session. Furthermore, the sudden hits of dopamine right after listening to the drill trigger a state of euphoria, taking you on a journey of pleasure.

Music psychologist Dr. Vicky Williamson from Goldsmiths College said that “Research didn’t answer why music was so important to humans – but proved that it was. Music is inextricably linked with our deepest reward systems.”

Apparent and experimented by almost everyone that trap music releases mood-enhancing chemicals in the brain. It elevates mood and improves the well-being of the hearer. It boosts self-esteem as the incapacitated subconscious trapped in the pressures of every day tensions gets a chance to unwind itself. It is also associated with motivation and attention – the perfect cocktail for a self-esteem boost.

Hip-hop music is deep and invokes a rush of emotions down the spine. By involving the pre-frontal cortex – a part of our brain associated with memory – music can elicit all kinds of emotions. Certain music has distinct memories attached to it, which reminds us of many forgotten memories. Additionally, it fosters Alzheimer’s patients in remembering their past, thereby reviving back their memory.

Drill rap and trap music are known to reduce agitation. If something is grinding your gears, a dose of the drill is exactly what you need. It alleviates stress in phenomenal manners and makes you feel lightheaded. In one study, researchers compared the stress response of three groups. The first group listened to relaxing music, the second listened to hard rock, and the third listened to nothing at all. After a stress test, it was found that the music-listening groups recovered much faster than the no-music groups, helping researchers better understand how music benefits the body.

Like drill rap, extreme music genres appear to be great for reducing negative emotions and regulating anger and depression. Brushing aside these negative emotions will pay dividends for your brain’s ability to function at peak performance. It assists in fighting depression and improving your sleep.

Based in the UK, Axl Beats is a world-class driller who has been producing wonderful drill music for five years and has risen to become a top-notch drill music artist at such a young age. The young artist is making music for 15 years, and now at only 20 years, Axl Beats has emerged phenomenally to emerge as a second to none drill music expert. Axl beats specializes in producing music, specifically in the Drill Rap scene. He has coupled drills of the UK and the US to formulate a unique music style praised by his fans throughout. He also produces other forms of music within the Hip hop genre.

The passionate young artist has worked with top music artists and brands, including award-winning rapper Drake on his song “war,” which created a massive wave of success for Axl beats. While talking about his song with Drake, he said,

“The beat sounds like mid-trap and mid-drill. It doesn’t sound like a regular aggressive drill beat. It’s calmer. It’s a soft tempo drill beat. I think that’s Drake’s vibe, and it clicks with him.” Other artists with whom he has worked include Fivio Foreign, Sheff G, 22GZ, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Sfera Ebasta, AJ Tracey, Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more. Axl has bough a radical change in the drill music industry by averting negative feedbacks through his top-tier work and music. AXL is among producers that have successfully exported the sound of UK drill overseas, most notably in Brooklyn, New York.