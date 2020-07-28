The Making of a Meaningful Summer

I have had many great vacations; time spent with yacht enthusiasts, trekking across the beaches of Costa Rica, delighted by every amenity offered from a cruise experience, pampered at a world renown spa and enlivened by the silence of a meditation retreat. I live amongst the foothills of desert mountains, but like many, I am restored by water and have always looked forward to an adventure by the sea.

This summer will not offer those luxuries and the quest for pleasure will be different for all of us. I’m in full appreciation of the adventures of my past, and by simply recalling those memories, the feelings of exhilaration are instantly available. I can choose the experiences I’ll explore even when there’s no brochure of offerings for that next real vacation. As I’ve spent many years traveling for both work and pleasure, I no longer awaken with the anxiousness of getting to the airport on time or whether I have packed every detail of my life in preparation for being away for weeks. There is still an endless list of tasks to be completed, however, I arise with a feeling of leisure that often permeates throughout my day.

I awaken with the time needed to practice my morning rituals with reverence, as I know my devotion to the service of others is needed now, more than ever. Early mornings are spent in the garden tending to the seeds I have planted in anticipation of a bountiful and beautiful harvest. A simple cup of tea infuses me with new ideas for the day ahead. This quarantine has become a much-needed retreat within a space I have spent a lifetime cultivating and I can be content, without searching for an escape away from it.

Instead of packing and unpacking, to and from my next destination, I am sorting through my life and unpacking those things that don’t serve my greater well-being – from clothing to housewares, poor habits to unwanted behaviors – fixing the things that have been left undone. There are items I am happy to share with others and behaviors I am eager to shed. There’s now time to gain clarity in “what am I intending?” All meals are made fresh daily, sometimes with tire and fatigue, but with the understanding that better health is the only way to eliminate the [COVID] curve. The extra items are donated l food and I support my local food banks so that others can continue to be well nourished. There’s now time to check up on my neighbors; some who only require a replenishing of supplies; others who need help with their doctor’s instructions. It is said that by receiving we experience pleasure but by giving we experience happiness.

I am as fulfilled today, as with my last exceptional getaway, and it no longer requires traveling across the country to feel this. I simply travel into the next room where my laptop is set up, and sometimes, that’s in the beauty of my garden. As I continue to attend to the care of patients and health coaching clients, our virtual interactions aren’t quite the same. The light physical touch that is assuring to the healing encounter is no longer available. Instead, I am pleading the importance of a low sugar plant-focused diet, reduced calories, getting routine exercise, and finding healthy ways to soothe those feelings of anxiety and stress, if we intend to reduce the devastating impact on COVID-19. Self-care is our best care as the shortage of doctors continue to grow.

The summer of 2020 will be an unforgettable adventure of our lifetime, but how we remember it will make the biggest difference in how we move forward, from it. I am choosing to remember this time with reverence and appreciation. Life before quarantine kept us on a quest for pleasure while many still longed for happiness. We now have the opportunity to find new ways to experience both.