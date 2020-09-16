THE MAIN DIFFERENCE BETWEEN ANXIETY AND STRESS

This past Monday, I was getting ready to work on my weekly tasks when all of a sudden…I started feeling a sense of desperation. When this happens, I always stop to acknowledge what I am feeling in order to fix it. At that moment, I realized, I was experiencing stress. But how do we usually differentiate stress vs anxiety?

Stress has this biochemical reaction that when it is experienced, the body releases this substance hormone called cortisol. Do you know what happens when cortisol is released? Our IQ decreases as much as 40-50% within seven minutes, which means when we are in a stressful situation, our IQ and perceptions are compromised.

The good news is there is an antidote that counteracts cortisol, and our bodies are capable of producing it naturally. That antidote is called Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), also known as androstenolone.

It is basically a hormone that can be released in the adrenal glands. According to science, the best way of releasing this hormone is when the human body enters a state of natural gratitude.

The very first step we need to take while dealing with stress is to become very familiar with how our bodies feel when we are not stressed.

Step two is to take very deep breaths. Diaphragmatic breathing helps our bodies regulate the sympathetic nervous system.

Step three is to look for the reason why we are feeling stressed. Becoming conscious of the things that trigger us is key. The reason we get stressed is that we look at a situation and we think of it as a bad thing. Looking for the benefits of each situation can help us create a different perspective.

Step four is getting our bodies moving. I usually take walks around a nice place to try and understand the situation better. At the same time, my body is moving, which helps my nervous system become more stable.

Self-awareness is the ability to see ourselves clearly. Start by understanding who you are, how others see you, and how you fit into the world. Understanding this gives you power.

The first step to becoming self-aware is not to ask “why.” Asking why only makes us invent answers that feel right at the time, but are completely wrong because asking why also leads us away from our true nature–which just creates massive confusion. Instead of looking for answers asking ourselves why we should ask “what” instead.

For example, if you are feeling sad or stressed due to a certain situation, if you ask “why me,” you will not only feel worse, but you will not be able to find the answer you need. You should rephrase your question to, “What is most important to me, what can I do right now to get out of this negative situation?” Then you will be able to have clarity and understand why you are experiencing such an event, and what you need to do in order to change it.

THINGS TO DO TO LESSEN YOUR STRESS

Knowing exactly what is triggering our feelings is always necessary. Keep in mind, we do not experience the world, we experience our thinking about the world. As soon as our perception changes, we start taking control of the life we live in.

Consciousness gives us the ability to realize our existence is meant for more than being a needle in a haystack. We are here to shine and reach our wildest dreams!

For example, if you climb the Eiffel tower or any tower, you will be able to experience the city at such a different level than you would if you stayed on the ground just taking photos and living experiences through the eyes of other people. See what I mean? Being at the base of the Eiffel tower looking up from the ground is much different than climbing the tower. The person who climbs gets to see two different parts of the city. The person on the bottom is also in the same exact city but only gets to see one part.

The difference? The person who climbed was not afraid of putting in the extra work, to live a better experience. The person who climbs gets to understand different perspectives because they are able to witness a different view. This is exactly how consciousness works.

Stress and anxiety can cause a multitude of health problems but controlling our emotions by rationalizing our choices, will allow us to experience emotions that will dictate our physical state.

As busy humans, we are always moving toward something, but also away from other things. Although I do not want to discuss religion, even the most intelligent minds agree that spirituality is one of the main elements that keep us aligned, grounded, and helps us develop core values. Albert Einstein once quoted:

‘To sense that behind anything that can be experienced there is something that our minds cannot grasp and whose beauty and sublimity reaches us only indirectly and as a feeble reflection, this is religiousness, in this sense, I am religious.’

No matter what your view on the supernatural is, understanding that having and practicing spirituality not only gives us a stronger sense of trust but it also in some cases gives us direction. I encourage you to expand your knowledge on this topic and practice some type of spirituality that aligns with you. It will change your perspective which will in fact positively impact your life.

Always think of change as a four-season year. When spring ends, you head into summer, autumn, and winter. Before transitioning into each season, you have to prepare yourself with appropriate clothes, and different plans. You do not want to go to the beach and barbecue during the wintertime.

I bet you prefer drinking hot tea and spending time indoors instead. We are constantly adapting and preparing to change without even realizing it. As humans, we are capable of the impossible as long as we are aware and take ruthless action toward our dreams. Our minds can be our greatest assets or our biggest enemies.

Remember–life is a massive game. Fall in love with the game you are playing. Your life is for you, and for you only. It is not for your parents, and it is definitely not for society. At any moment you can recreate yourself, your life, and even your entire personality.

Whenever you are feeling anxious, be conscious and understand you are feeling that way because you are bringing forward emotions of the past, and attaching them to a future that has not yet occurred. Shift those emotions by cultivating new emotions, and projecting those onto your desired reality.

Uncertainty is uncomfortable, but you never know what is on the other side. Train your brain to look for opportunities, and be grateful for each one. You will never feel completely ready to take on new opportunities, but the most beautiful thing about change is not making the same choices you made yesterday.

From now on, when you encounter a challenge, instead of complaining, ask yourself, “How am I going to adapt?” always remember the lessons and personal development you go through as a result of adversity are immensely valuable.

Also, take time to frequently evaluate yourself to identify areas of your life you want to improve, and develop. Most importantly, have fun living your best life without the troubling anxiety attacks. Nothing in life is ever as chaotic as it seems. There is always something you can change, and there’s always something you can do.

