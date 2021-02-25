Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Magical 3 Step Secret to Dissolving Stress and Tension

Sat through one Zoom meeting too many today? This quick and easy mindfulness tip will help you get your mojo back.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Modern life is stressful and most of us are juggling lots of priorities -such as work, home, kids, exercise, volunteering and more. 

This quick mini-meditation can be used any time of day for rapid tension and stress relief. It allows you to check in with yourself and observe your thoughts, breathing and body.

Throughout the day whenever you feel your stress levels rising you can carry out this super quick three-step process to relax tension.

Carry out each stage for around one minute.

1. Check in with your body

Are you shoulders hunched?
Are you furrowing your brow?
Is your jaw clenched?
Are your toes curled?
Are your buttocks tensed?
Scan your body and let any tension relax, releasing your body to gravity.

2. Check in with your breath

Are you holding your breath?
Are you shallow breathing?
Observe your breath for a few seconds and focus on the sensations as it flows in and out of your body.

3. Check in with your thoughts

What are you thinking?
Are you being kind to yourself?
Are you worrying about things that may never happen?
Remember that thoughts are not facts.
Try to soften your thoughts and focus on the present moment.

This method can be used absolutely anywhere – in a supermarket queue, in a Zoom meeting, while you’re cooking dinner or any other place you need to relieve stress.

There’s no need to sit down or shut your eyes (although you can if you want to).

When you start checking in with yourself like this several times a day you’ll start to notice how often you’re holding your breath or unnecessary tension in your body.

I promise this mindfulness tip will make a huge difference in your life!

    Tammy Driver

    Tammy Driver, Mindfulness coach at The Mindful Diva

    Tammy Driver leads mindfulness courses for people with chronic health conditions and stress using mindfulness-based pain reduction (MBPR). In her role she helps people overcome suffering, reduce stress and restore their wellbeing. She is also an award winning health journalist with 20 years of experience on a variety of national and healthcare publications. Tammy is passionate about wellness and holistic healthcare - especially how mental health impacts our physical health. As well as running her mindfulness and coaching organisation, The Mindful Diva, she is co-founder of  Awakening Women's Circles - an online offering which started in 2020 to help women feeling alone during global lockdowns. Tammy is an accredited teacher with the leading mindfulness organisation Breathworks and a member of the British Association of Mindfulness Based Approaches (BAMBA).

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Five Meditation Techniques for Living in the Present Moment Stress-Free

    by Georgiana Danet
    Community//

    Use it or Lose it!

    by Patricia Ezechie
    Community//

    ﻿Breathe, So You Don’t Break

    by Eleen Yaw

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.