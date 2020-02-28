The magic of group healing among the Redwoods

You must have heard the concept that every problem has a solution. I love that, it’s such a positive statement, and if you look hard enough for those solutions, then it’s often proven true. There is almost always something you can do.

While there is much in the world that we can’t control, we can influence in some ways. We can ‘sweep our own side of the street’ and lead by example. We can teach, share and spread kindness.

Lately I’ve been really focused on multiple solutions for a problem, and bringing a mixture of modalities for healing – specifically with healing trauma.

Society is suffering. We are chronically stressed, living inauthentic lives that squash us down into boxes of conformity, and the news is full of violence and fear. So why not throw every resource we have at our problems?

Let’s really focus on building our strength from the inside out, using all the tools in are kit, and making lasting changes for the better.

When Karena Virginia and I run our group healing workshops together, we each bring a mixture of modalities and approaches. I love working with her in this way, and we are doing it again soon for our 4th retreat and workshop at 1440 Multiversity in beautiful Scott’s Valley, California.

Our mixture of modalities include meditation, Kundalini yoga, breathing techniques, talking, sharing, safe silence, teaching about the body-mind connection, and even writing.

The lifewriting homework we set you can be intense, and deeply personal things do come up. But it is never the case that you have to share, unless you really want to. There is no right or wrong – it’s just about having a safe place to let it all out.

That’s what’s really crucial, feeling safe to let it out. This is where the magic happens.

A safe space

During daily life, we are all walking around with so much held inside of us, that would really be healthier to get out. Trauma, pain, and sad secrets can slowly poison us when they are not addressed. The body really does keep the score, and trapped emotions find their way back into our attention by creating disease and pain.

On our own, we can understand this on an intellectual level. But if you are trying to deal with this all alone, it can be a real struggle to let yourself go deep enough to heal the root of the problem.

Something I love about the group workshops and retreats is that you are held in a safe space. As 1440 you are fed and looked after too, so there are no day-to-day chores to keep you busy (or to distract you from the deep work). You have nothing to do but be present with the group, and to rest in nature.

In a group of people all going through the same process, there is a relief that comes from feeling that this inner work is what you are there for. That kind of safe space really encourages an opening up that you wouldn’t do in daily life, for fear that your reaction would knock you off your game. It’s important to feel supported when shedding old wounds.

Growth beyond healing from trauma

For some of our attendees, it’s not the first time they have attended, and they don’t always come to heal from past pain. Some people come to help themselves with moving past their current emotional blocks or subconscious programming to level up in life.

Entrepreneurs know this struggle all too well. The challenge of creating a brand new business and putting yourself out in the world in such a vulnerable way, often requires some deep work to build solid foundations.

I know myself from building my own businesses – it takes guts and a whole lot of self-belief, which is something we can cultivate with deep work on ourselves.

Our next retreat

I love being able to help people take these steps themselves, and see them consciously evolve to their bravest, boldest versions of themselves.

Would you like to feel supported as you bring forth more of who you really are to live powerfully and confidently in the world?

Karena and I are next running an exclusive 5-day retreat in the Redwood Forest of California, in May 2020.

We are blending positive psychology, neuroscience, kundalini yoga and spiritual teaching to empower you to heal old wounds, reconnect to your essential being, and create a new path forward full of self-love, resilience and confidence.

You will learn how to use the breath, mindfulness, the law of attraction, healing and personal spirituality alongside proven scientific methods to balance your neurotransmitters and glow from the inside out.

Ancient wisdom blended with modern science allows you to tap into a wealth of energy to shift your brain chemistry and enhance your radiance for more vitality, health, confidence, and joy.

We will also be joined by guest teacher Dr. Arne Heissel for a special demonstration of EEG brainwave monitoring with the Mind Mirror* which will allow a few participants to see how their own state of consciousness influences their brainwave patterns. This is a unique chance to try out the Mind Mirror EEG led meditation practice developed by C. Maxwell Cade and Anna Wise.

*(Watch a Mind Mirror demo and conversation I had with Dr. Arne Heissel and Judith Pennington from the Institute for the Awakened Mind here)

JOIN US FOR OUR INNER BLISS FOR OUTER GLOW RETREAT MAY 10-15, 2020 AT 1440 MULTIVERSITY.