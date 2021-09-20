The Loving Of Land: Beth Carlvaha 🇧🇷 #Brazil

Land teaches us those hidden beauties in those loving lessons, for our reason on Earth. 🌎 There are different ways for how we are to move. Nevertheless, the goal is to keep moving, through! Love will always have its way with us, should we permit it, so! Here’s to life and cheers to love!

One of the most beautiful things about land is that it grants us the opportunity to paint things in our own liking. Through land, we can get as creative, as we desire. Land moves us into the greatest of treasures and heights of our imaginary psyche. Furthermore, land also permits us the power to understand the meaning of love, in a way we may have not expected, to. Land creates a connection between reality and the world of fiction.

Dancing, singing, and performing our way into Brazilian waters, we come to different colors of our own persona. Land grants us countless opportunities in doing such. After all, it is power. We have the power to move into an entirely new world. Furthermore, we are gifted with a plethora of gems to work with, concerning our creative adventures into love’s domain. Every day, we are gifted with the opportunity to re-discover new ways of coloring our presence on the Earth. Every day, we are gifted with this chance and opportunity.

Into one land, where Portuguese whispers serenades the land. Into a spacing, where its musical sounds reveals a musical poetry, like no other. Into the world of. . .Brazil! And, just like any musical haven, any nation, there are the legends, who made the music, alive! They personified the life force, within that very music. 🎶🎵

“Andanca” is the name of the song. Have you heard the elegance, from the very vibrations of its words? Have you?

Vim, tanta areia andei

Da lu’a cheia eu sei

Uma saudale imensa

Vagando em verso eu vim

Vestido de cetim

Na mao direita, rosas

Vou levar

Olha a lua mansa se derramar (me leva amor)

Ao luar descansa meu caminhar (amor)

Meu olhar em festa se feliz feliz (me leva amor)

Lembrando a seresta que um dia eu fiz (Por onde forquero ser seu par)

Ja me fiz a guerra por nao saber (me leva amor)

For now, let’s forget about you understanding the content within these words. What do they feel like to you? How do they vibrate on your tongue, as you begin to taste them? Do you envision certain images coming alive, in your seeking of artistic taste? How do you see it all come, alive?

One of the inner secrets of music (and those talented and grand individuals performing it) is that it overcomes language barriers, when the feeling is good! If the sound and texture are beautiful, trust and believe that people will experience the spiritual nutrition behind it, even if it is not their Mother Tongue. Always remember, that behind any language are energies. Energies can be holistic and true, while providing comfort to words, for those not understanding them.

Let’s not worry about translations at this point. For now, how do the words make you feel? Listen. Listen, a little more.

Que esta terra encerra meu bem-querer (amor)

E jamais termino meu caminhar (me leva amor)

Se o amor me ensina onde vou chegar (Por onde for quero ser seu par)

Rodei de roda, andei

Danca da modo, eu sei

Cansei de ser sozinha

Versa encantado, usei

Meu namorada e rei

Nas lendas do caminho

Onde andu

No passo da estrada so face andar (me leva amor)

Tenho o meu amado a me acompanhar (amor)

What images for the nation of Brazil do you imagine when hearing the performance of such words? What pictures of art’s 🎨 embrace enters into your mind, while providing tenderness to your Soul?

For now, let’s embark on this journey, with one legendary singer from Brazil. “Andanca” is her name! And, love is written through this song. 🎶🎵

Beth Carlvaho