The Loving Memory Of Words, Through Loving Letters That Come! Jimmy Castor #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Letters are one of the most elegant ways in collecting love’s tracings. Consistently reading the words, a person goes through visual marination of the words, “I love you.” There is consistency in love’s awakening, when hearing the treasures of love’s abundance. Reading the testimony of one’s love feels as if one is reliving a love story, all over, again. The joy is abundant. And yet, sometimes, that’s all we are left with.

What is it about writing which leaves a lingering state, within our surroundings? It has a way of comforting the very presence of memory. During this time, memory is permitted to be explored over and over again. We are allowed to hold onto each and every word. Feeling, and experiencing it, for as long as we want. It seems that the more we hold onto such words, the longer the memories stay. In addition, it even appears that, somehow, a love lost has returned-even if it is temporary.

So, you have read the letters, and you have seen the words. You feel the passion in reminescing on a person, whom you had once loved. Repeating their words consistently, you yearn to taste the honesty in their words. The feeling feels right. Nevertheless, you ponder to ask yourself, was it ever true? Were the feelings ever real? Now, that is an honest vibe, for the right touch.

And then, and then, reality sets in. Was the love ever real? She is gone. The love of one’s affection is no longer, there. She is no longer here. What happened? And then, comes the final question, which creates the heartbreak. Did she really love me? Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock. Let the pondering, begin!

The letters seemed to be the “proof” of that special bond. There was a special love, which had once happened. It has ended. Nevertheless, it happened. The words are the only traces of evidence, left for the love stages. It’s a tragedy, of course. The issue is that the question may never be answered. She is, after all, long and gone. However, what does come into realization is that sometimes a love is not really love, itself. Sometimes, one love story is actually a preparation phase; a love in waiting, for future phases. For this time, we are meant to learn the lessons.

If a person truly love’s you, their love is true-even in the midst of being apart. Life kicks in and certain couplings do not go well, as planned. Therefore, all we can do is learn the lessons. Love is love, even when the courtship has ended. Just because it has ended doesn’t mean the words are not true. It’s just that the duration for such a love was only permitted to last for a certain timing. Now, that it is over, all a person has is the memories. And, that’s alright. Hold onto those memories, and permit them to find restoration in words. They are those sacred words, written in loving letters, for memory’s decor.

Jimmy Castor