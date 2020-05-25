Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Love Of My Life Is … Me

How A Positive Self-Focus Leads To Media Success

By

When people say, “I love you” one of the (when appropriate) most shocking and funniest responses to say is “I love me too.” This throws people off. They don’t expect it. That is exactly why it works. Because, there is truth in that.

When we love ourselves, we want the best for us. We make ourselves a top priority in our life. We typically are more focused. Everyone knows that a focused person will achieve results. We know this because successful (those who make results happen) are often asked what contributed to their success. Most of them will give a hat-tip to being focused.

If you need some proof of this, just go to the search box in Instagram™. It won’t take but a few pictures before you see a selfie.

We Are Obsessed With Ourselves

Never has there been a time when we have been more focused on ourselves (there is that focus word again). Social media has emerged as an integral part of media presence in society. It began as a way for us to be social with other people that we don’t get to see everyday and to make it easier to make social plans amongst friends.

Self-obsession, when coupled with a solid plan can become your greatest ally when it comes to media exposure. If you are looking for more than “15 minutes of fame” I encourage you to look at how you see yourself.

Creating Your Positive Self Image

Creating and sustaining a positive self-image is rather simple. First off, you must be real with yourself. The more real, raw, and honest you are with yourself, the better you feel, the better you act, the better you become. The result is confidence.

Confidence creates momentum. Confidence comes with a high standard of living. That high standard is critical to having a positive self-image. The result. Others are drawn to you. You are most likely a leader in our field. This puts you on the radar of media.

Breaking Into Media

When you are confident, everything you think, say, and do becomes an extension of that confidence. Nowhere is this more apparent and livelier than in the media.

The media is always looking for people who will serve their customer base. You are looking at gaining media exposure. The more aware and attentive you are to how you show up, media outlets eat that up…

…because they are looking for real people who can deliver real results with real tactics that will serve them the best.

Where To Start

As we discussed earlier, being real with ourselves is the number one way to build confidence, which helps us show up. Let’s continue down the path.

Let’s look at what selfies give us. There is always the ‘angle’ that the picture is taken, typically holding the phone above us, and looking down… In other words, we are looking up. The second part of loving ourselves is to always look up. Looking down doesn’t help. Looking back only reminds us of where we have been (which is important but not something to focus on). When we are looking up, we can see what is coming. Looking into the camera when it comes to media is essential. If we are already looing up, this is easy.

The third part of the equation is knowing that our attention and focus (there it is again) goes to what we love. Loving ourselves is giving us permission to spend that time on ourselves. There is no shame, guilt, or falseness. Spending time with ourselves supports growth. No matter where we come from or even where we currently are, we can grow and be better.

When the focus is on our growth, the results are endless. Focus creates awareness. Awareness establishes credibility. Credibility is attractive in media.

Comment below how you are growing into a deeper love of yourself.

    Lori McNeil, High Performance Business Coach at Lori McNeil International

    International Educator, Speaker, and Business Coach, Lori focuses on the missing foundational tools organizations need for long-term success. Experienced in public and private sectors, Lori helps new businesses grow and established companies re-strategize.  She has successfully grown grassroots programs from zero to millions which lead to National recognition by U.S. Senator, Gordon Smith. Lori is also a Curriculum Designer, a retired Business Professor, and has helped grow countless organizations organically (including her own International company that includes Legacy Builders, Media Secrets, and Driven Mastery -- all brands that assist Entrepreneurs to build a true, long - lasting purpose). Lori has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS,  FOX, & 500 various media outlets in the recent months. She has authored several books; most recently co-authoring a Best-Selling book with Kevin Harrington, the original Shark of the hit TV show, Shark Tank and Pioneer of "As seen on TV." Lori works with organizations globally to support literacy, cancer research, young entrepreneurship, and military support programs. She was an invited guest at the National Celebration of Reading in Washington D.C where she  helped raise over Three (3) Million Dollars for Literacy and was recently awarded the Lifetime Presidential Service Award for her long-term success in working with communities Nationally. Most recently, Lori was selected as one of the official speakers for the Think & Grow Rich World Tour speaking globally over the next two years.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “To get to a place in our lives of doing work we love, we must first go through a time of deep self-examination” with Kristin Marquet & Gina Marotta

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    I’m in a Co-Dependent Relationship with my Phone and My 3 Year Old Knows It

    by Jessica Fearnley
    //

    “In order to truly love yourself, you should dialogue with your feelings, your inner guidance system” With Dr. Margaret Paul & Sasza Lohrey

    by Sasza Lohrey

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.