The Loneliness Of Seas: Fubuki Koshiji #Japan

There comes a time, when being left alone by the sea is no longer fun. Sure! There are the moments of meditation and reflection. There is also the comfort of solitude. Quiet moments, and being away from the hectic chaos of the “real world,” plays its role, as well. Yes. It is true. The sea can be healing. Simultaneously, there are moments when you simply need a little bit of company.

While the sea is healing, it can also be a place of sorrow, for those seeking fellow, kindred Beings. What is it about being with other people, which makes life worth living? Through it all, you know you are not alone on your journey. There is someone, along the way, who understands you. They have similar issues, and can relate to what you are going through. They make hardships seem more tolerable; as if hope will always overcome despair. Water and hope go hand-in-hand, dont they? When the time feels, as if one is unable to cope with the pains of life’s journey, water can be healer. During those moments of our tears, it’s also important to receive the proper company. Being surrounded by the right Beings, assists us through our sorrow; making the jewels of water that much more comfortable.

There are certain moments in time, when a person is granted the serenity of also using water as a guide. However, sometimessage such solitude can be rather dangerous. In fact, it has the power to get lost in their own sorrows and regrets, if they are not careful. Such is why water is very significant. We have to learn to tread upon it with care; even if it means taking a step back. Just as we need our very own personal space; so does the presence of water. It serves as our anecdote, and our reminder for the rejuvenation of self. Water can be a dangerous entity, when it is not respected.

It is a song, entitled, “Dare Mo Inai Umi.” The meaning is translated as “The Sea With Nobody.” Such implies the atmosphere of solitude. In addition, it addresses a particular imagination, as it relates to the emptiness of the sea; imagining it, where no one is there. Qu iet and all to herself. What does that feel like? Well, you have to be there to know. Nevertheless, it’s a treasure to be blessed, within such a euphoria. The paradise of seas serves as a reminder for why we were born. Yet, while serving as a positive, the sea reminds us for infinite possibilities!

Fubuki Koshiji