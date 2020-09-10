The book is a reminder that self-help can come from within

The Little Book of Greatness falls squarely in the self-help genre — which I have read extensively. I do think the book has overtones of the Alchemist. There is a hero, he is on a journey, he is met with many surrogate soul seekers along the way and in the end, in fine storytelling fashion, he finds that the source of what he has been looking for is within reach — if only he uses the new insight from his journey.

At just over two hundred pages, and simply written, the book is accessible for all ages with many guides, lessons, and exercises given by the sages met by our hero along his path. Not to give the plot or storyline away, GREAT has a specific meaning for a transformative life and along with passion and happiness– can help one live their best life. An interesting presentation, a narrative rather than a lecture, delivers on engaging the reader in the author’s overall message of a pathway to hope and peace within.