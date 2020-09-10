Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The little book of greatness

Book Review

The book is a reminder that self-help can come from within

The Little Book of Greatness falls squarely in the self-help genre — which I have read extensively.  I do think the book has overtones of the Alchemist.  There is a hero, he is on a journey, he is met with many surrogate soul seekers along the way and in the end, in fine storytelling fashion, he finds that the source of what he has been looking for is within reach — if only he uses the new insight from his journey.

At just over two hundred pages, and simply written, the book is accessible for all ages with many guides, lessons, and exercises given by the sages met by our hero along his path.  Not to give the plot or storyline away, GREAT has a specific meaning for a transformative life and along with passion and happiness– can help one live their best life.    An interesting presentation, a narrative rather than a lecture, delivers on engaging the reader in the author’s overall message of a pathway to hope and peace within.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

