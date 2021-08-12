The Liking Of Mike: Motown Love-Patrice Yvonne Holloway #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica

Back to those days where love and youth were as everflowing and free! Back to the days where love’s company was so smooth and easy. A person didn’t have to guess about a person liking you. Either they told you or they didn’t. That was the gist of it all. Love was a smooth stillness, meant to be enjoyed. Through love, a person re-discovered who they were with another human being. That was the very art of, love!

Here we are with a lover, named “Mike.” He is the boy, that gives her heart, a spike! His eyes. His smile. The way he talks with her is rather charming. Everything about him brings a whole new light into his eyes. That’s the boy named, Mike.

The way she sings the song let’s us know just ho special he is. The angelic traits, and nature, of her voice brings about those girlish vibes of being in love. No one can get around that. Furthermore, it takes and certain kind of girl to be that free! Love has its chances. Taking a chance on love requires that. Being open to the feeling is risky, indeed! Not everyone has the ability to handle the absence of love, should it go away! A certain level of strength and charisma is needed, and required.

Songs as, “For The Love Of Mike,” were one of the earliest gems from the Motown era. Sometimes, it’s the greatest gems, which are the least heard. Frankly speaking, they are not meant to be heard by a large audience; nor serve as one of the most memorable jams. Such songs are meant to be explored and searched, by those with enough patience to display them. That, my Darlings, is why they are jewels!

“What would I do for the love of Mike?”

“I like everything he says and everything he does“

“I dream he was mine, oh I wish that he was!”

A crush always starts with the joining of the heart and mind. It’s all about making it a reality, through time. What would she do without the love of Mike?

If only we could go back to those periods when the innocence of young, Black American girls, in love, was still in tact. Where their liking of a boy was not seen as “being fast” or trying to “act grown.” What if we came into a time and place, where Black American maidenhood (and love) were synonymous? There was no shame or crime in her loving phase. Such was one of the blessings of Motown.

Liking a particular boy insinuates a deeper connection. For starters, there are deeper energies at play. Sometimes, the realness of such energies are hard to come by. Too often, they are branded as being part of a certain narrative. What a shame it is, that she is unable to fully convey them. There are the hints. There are the clues! Then, there is the wishful thinking; dreaming and hoping, that a person will notice the deeper feelings you gave for them. Ah! A boy named, Mike! A boy named, Mike!

Those loving reflections are wonderful. From personal experiences, youthful love is a reminder of love’s ever blossoming, itself. So, let it move, grow, bloom, and spring up! All, for a boy, she just happens, to like!

Patrice Yvonne Holloway