The light that exists in ourselves

The other side of grief.

By

When we lose someone, I think we can all say there is a darkness that instantly takes over. The fictional missing limb that we can’t locate. The question that is so familiar, particular for those gone quickly, is ‘Where have you gone?’. There are moments in those early days that take you deeper into the darkness. The shoes that will never be worn, the car that will never be driven, the bed that will not be slept in. Every turn is a reminder of the physical lose of the person you lived so closely to. Darkness keeps coming in every call you can’t make and not being able to see their face in your eyeline. It is what can only be described as the black hole in your minds eye.

I barely remember how dark it went. However I do remember eventually getting to a doctors, I might as well have crawled in on my hands and knees. When I sat down I begged him to help me, that I could cope no more with pain. ‘Well, I can provide you some tablets’. I knew that was not my answer, something inside said there was no light to be held in a bottle. I told him I was sad, completely grief stricken and no tablet could fix that. So I went back to my sadness alone to wonder, how do I even cope with this.

It was the tiniest of moments that had I not been grief stricken, I may have missed. The kindness of the man on the beach, who took the time to tell me positive stories when he saw the grief pouring from me. It was the women in the supermarket who passed the time with me in a few sentences. The smile from a stranger. Through the darkness that was in my peripheral vision since he had my love had died, it was these kindnesses that gave me a pinprick of hope that was the catalyst for the lightbulb to be switched on.

Although that lightbulb was an energy lightbulb; it took a while to really shine! What I realised was when we eventually get ourselves up off the floor is we ourselves just have to be ready to switch it on. Within each of us there is something that shines even in the dark, its just if we are truly willing to tap into it. Allowing the light to shine and owning the life not lived and the lessons learnt. They can be used for the future rather than dwelled on.

Over everything, love is the only thing that can bring light in the dark. Love of ourselves and love of others.

Nahla Summers, Cultural Change Consultant at A Culture of Kindness

Nahla Summers is the CEO of A Culture of Kindness and founder of two international social enterprises, Sunshine People and Big Talks Global.

She spent 15 years as a senior leader in the corporate world working all over the world.  Managing multi million pound contracts, teams of up to 600 and putting in systems to make improvements to processes and improve KPIs to name just a few.

Then in just a moment, her personal life circumstances were shattered and in the end she had to make a choice, whether to simply survive or thrive.  She chose in the end to thrive and as a consequence her path has taken her in a very unique direction.  She is now a cultural change consultant, social change maker, a podcaster, an accidental adventurer and an international speaker.

She is also the author of two books, her debut was 44 Rays of Sunshine; a book she never expected to write until that day her life changed.  It is a story about how she overcame adversity that has been inspiring people around the world.  In fact, she won an award for most inspirational book in 2017 with a ‘stellar piece of writing by a very talented author’.  However, she says it is not that that she is most proud, but simply the people who have told her they are reading the book for a second time.

She has been awarded a point of light award from the Prime Minister for ‘transforming the concept of sponsorship’.  After cycling 3000 miles across America and walking 500 miles from South to North England, asking people to show their support by simply doing an act of kindness for a stranger rather than sponsor money.  As the founder of the CIC Sunshine People, every year she takes on a new challenge and every year she discovers something new about the power that kindness has on people, 2020 is set to be the biggest yet.

With her second book, A Culture of Kindness, it is a powerful theory of how we can bring kindness into the workplace and not only be happier overall but also improve employee wellbeing.  Her theory removes stress and anxiety from workplaces, therefore allowing increased productivity and profitable.  Looking to change the way people and businesses co-exist with her talk, book and podcast of the same name, she is affecting us all with positivity of how we can live and work for a more sustainable future.  Her podcast interviews an eclectic mix of people including CEOs, Lords, Authors, Awards winners and singers to name a few.

