The Life and Sole: Five Classic Songs That Get Your Feet Moving to the Beat

Music and dancing come hand in hand, or foot in foot shall we say.

Whether the song is a self-proclaimed toe-tapper or a slow mover, chances are it will have the ability to make you sway or jump up and down in absolute ecstasy.

For this reason it should come as no surprise that so many artists and lyrical geniuses over the years have called upon the connection between the consumption of music and our love for moving our feet when it comes to writing songs.

Some, however, have gone one step further and focused the attention of their tunes on footwear. Not only do shoes offer the opportunity to look and feel good, but they also allow us to successfully negotiate our daily routine.

American singer-songwriter Bette Midler famously once noted: “I firmly believe that with the right footwear, one can rule the world.”

With this in mind, we thought we’d take a look at the best songs of all time that have had two feet firmly planted in shoes!

New Shoes — Paolo Nutini

A descendant of Tuscany, Paolo Nutini hails from the bright lights of Paisley in Scotland and his voice is incomparable to anything you will ever hear. The husky tones that bellow from his soul rock music are enough to get every generation up on their feet.

In his 2007 tune, New Shoes, listeners are taken on a journey with Paolo. Every day he kicks things off in a rather dark, depressing manner, with something having gone wrong.

All until he dons a pair of his brand-new shoes, at which point everything becomes ‘alright’.

The chorus runs: “I’m running late, and I don’t need an excuse, cause I’m wearing my brand new shoes!”

Boogie Shoes — KC and the Sunshine Band

Of course, KC and the Sunshine Band were going to release a song about shoes and the role they play in mood improvement.

Tracks from the American disco and funk band included I’m Your Boogie Man and Get Down Tonight. Their music was all about grooving and what better way to do that than in a pair of stylish creps.

Released in 1975, Boogie Shoes grew in popularity thanks to its feature as the soundtrack on one of the greatest dancing films of all time, Saturday Night Fever.

You can say what you want about this song, but it certainly makes you feel the need to pull on your favourite shoes and dance ‘til dawn.

Blue Suede Shoes – Elvis Presley

The King of Rock and Roll’s inclusion on the list should, no doubt, be the least surprising thing you see all day.

Considered one of the most influential figures in music, the Mississippi man dominated the scene for much of the 20th century before his untimely death in 1976.

Despite not writing the song himself — originally written and recorded by Carl Perkins a year earlier — Blue Suede Shoes gained much of its prominence thanks to Presley.

The shoes, discussed in the song, are of the highest importance, so much so the lyrics note: “well you can do anything, but stay off of my blue suede shoes.”

A timeless melody.

Head Over High Heels – Dolly Parton

One of the most successful recording artists of all time, Dolly Parton is one of very few performers to have received one or more nominations for the Academy, Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Awards.

Regarded as one of Country and Western’s, and moreover music as a whole’s, heroines, Parton has 110-career charted singles over the past four decades.

Parton’s 2016 release Head Over High Heels follows the story of falling in love. All dolled up, ironically, with painted red lips and blushed cheeks, Dolly sings about ‘stepping into high heel shoes[JG1] and looking cool’.

She is, as she suggests, “head over high heels.”

These Boots are Made for Walkin’ – Nancy Sinatra

It might have been her father, Frank, who set the world alight with his crooner style, but Nancy’s fame was very much made of her own accord.

Despite having a plethora of chart-topping singles, it was, undeniably, These Boots Are made For Walkin’ that cemented Nancy’s place in music’s hall of fame.

The music video, which included Sinatra sporting a rather dashing pair of red leather boots, has become iconic within the industry.

Nancy, in her lyrics, details the damage boots can do in response to her being treated badly. Quite frankly, stamp on anyone with a pair of red leather boots and the effects will be long lasting!

Above, we have detailed just five classic songs which lean upon the help of shoes when it comes to crafting something special – but we’re fairly confident you can think of a good few more.

