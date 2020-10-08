Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Lesser-Known Benefits of Training in Martial Arts

Javill Byron explains the benefits of martial arts that aren't as well-known by people as other benefits.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Martial arts training equips you with the necessary skills to protect yourself if you are in danger. Most people know the health benefits of training martial arts. The most well-known benefits include improved discipline and weight loss. However, there are other lesser-known benefits or practicing martial arts that are discussed below:

It improves your energy levels.

Practicing martial arts increases your blood oxygen levels and raises the heart rate. This leads to the release of more endorphins, which gives your body more energy and boosts your mood. High energy levels increase efficiency in your daily activities.

Martial arts strengthens the immune system.

Martial arts training builds the immune system. When Practicing Jiu-Jitsu or Muay Thai, the physical exertion will increase your body’s production of white blood cells. This will increase your body’s chances of fighting infectious bacteria and viruses.

It reduces your stress levels.

When under physical, intellectual, or emotional stress, your daily performance can be hindered. Practicing martial arts causes a reduction in the production of cortisol, which leads to reduced stress levels. High levels of cortisol can increase stress and lead to future health issues. A healthy level of cortisol will keep stress in check.

It improves the quality of your sleep.

It’s well known that enough sleep is the key to reducing stress and remaining alert during the day. Martial arts training can improve your sleeping patterns and boost the quality of your sleep. Putting yourself through the rigorous training session increases melatonin production. Melatonin is the hormone that regulates sleep patterns. More training means better sleep, which is essential for your general health.

Martial art training changes your mindset.

Martial arts training creates a change in your outlook and mindset. Regular training in a positive setting with like-minded individuals helps you improve your general outlook on life. The way you look at your family, work, and school might completely change. With a positive outlook on your life’s different aspects, you are less likely to have anxiety, depression, or stress. Regular training also improves brain function and memory.

It’s a full-body workout.

Every training session you have in martial arts provides a full-body workout. You will no longer have to worry about going to the gym; all you need is to show up and start your training.    

javill byron logo

Javill Byron, Senior Instructor at WMB Martial Arts at WMB Martial Arts

Javill Byron is an accomplished martial artist, self-defense instructor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. His organization, the WMB Foundation, strives to improve the lives of children and their families, primarily by influencing their education. At WMB Martial Arts, Javill Byron is particularly interested in teaching women, single parents, and children with ADHD & Autism the ways of various martial arts. He is sympathetic to individuals who have been bullied and firmly believes that confident kids don't get bullied; learning martial arts, he endorses, is a great way to boost confidence and individual capabilities.

Understanding that there are parts of life beyond our control is important, but Javill Byron promotes the belief that learning martial arts improves the agency and confidence necessary to seize control of aspects without the realm of possibility. From self-esteem and physical capabilities to interpersonal relationships, martial arts can aid in the development and improvement of these things. Javill Byron, as both a student and a teacher of martial arts, strives to instill these ideas and values in his students so that they can grow to be successful individuals and martial artists.

As a lifelong student of martial arts, Javill Byron attests to the numerous benefits a martial arts background can provide. Javill spent much of his younger years learning forms such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling, and in practicing these styles every week, Javill was able to hone his physical prowess and connect with a community of individuals who shared beliefs.

Javill Byron also promotes self-defense training, especially for single parents, women, and other vulnerable groups of individuals, and he owns Top Shot Miami, a business dedicated to educating individuals on proper methods of gun safety and self-defense shooting. He believes that it is important to take your safety into your own hands, and ensuring that your education is comprehensive and accurate is especially crucial.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

self-defense-and-self-confidence-Javill-Byron
Community//

Self-Defense and Self-Confidence | Javill Byron

by Javill Byron
How-Martial-Arts-Can-Help-Combat-Stress-javill-byron
Community//

How Martial Arts Can Help Combat Stress | Javill Byron

by Javill Byron
How Martial Arts Benefits Mental Health | Flavio Almeida | Thrive Global
Community//

How Martial Arts Benefits Mental Health

by Flavio Almeida

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.