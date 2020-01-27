Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Legend of Dedication

Kobe’s true legend lies not in his ability to believe in himself, but in inspiring all of us to do the same.

By

What to do at a time like this. It feels as though the impossible has happened. Kobe always seemed so elemental, so invincible. When I heard the news, I kept expecting an update. Like it was some sort of trick, and he would rise from the flames, his daughter in his arms, and we would all be amazed again at his perseverance, his inevitability.

The update never came. He’s really gone.

There’s a reason Kobe soared above his contemporaries. Why he became the name we would call out in high school, when we shot crumpled up pieces of paper at the trash can. His story was not one of supernatural athleticism. He was, physically, an average NBA player. What set him apart was his work ethic.

The tales of 5am workouts before team practice, unwillingness to accept defeat, demanding greatness from those around him, they resonated so deeply in all of us because they carried with them a silent message: if you want something bad enough, and are willing to go after it with abandon, then nothing is out of reach.

No hero of our times has been more inspirational to me when it comes to work ethic. I still think about Kobe every time I go on a run, and I reach that point when my body wants to stop. I think about all the times he must have felt that way, and found it within himself to push through. Kobe’s true legend lies not in his ability to believe in himself, but in inspiring all of us to do the same.

In that sense, he will never truly die. As much as the world mourns his loss, he will never truly leave us. Someday, I will tell my kids about him. I’ll pull up all the old highlights: the 81-point game, the jammed finger, the free-throws after the torn Achilles. All the countless buzzer beaters. The 60-points in his final game. I will show them Dear Basketball, his Oscar winning poem, a testament to his love for the game he gave everything to. He will be with us as long we have mouths to tell his stories and ears to hear them.

Rest in Peace, #24

Thank you for everything.

    Edward Hoke

    Edward Hoke is an actor and writer, based in Los Angeles. Last summer, he completed his BA in Theater and Classics at Northwestern University after three years of study. He is an avid Red Sox fan.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Athletic Prowess of Kobe Bryant Remembered

    by Jared Feldschreiber
    Community//

    What Stepping Outside of Your Comfort Zone Does to Your Brain

    by Benjamin P. Hardy
    //

    3 Ways Tom Brady Mentally Performs at the Highest Level

    by Blake de Vos

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.