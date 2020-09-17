Contributor Log In/Sign Up
“The Law of Karma”

"The law of karma states "as you sow that shall you reap" (Bhagavad Gita). You see all the karma that we have done, not in one life but in endless past lifetimes, God keeps an account. If a child is born blind and the child questions, what did I do to be born blind, what […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
The Law Of Karma - Govindam Yoga Rishikesh

“The law of karma states “as you sow that shall you reap” (Bhagavad Gita). You see all the karma that we have done, not in one life but in endless past lifetimes, God keeps an account. If a child is born blind and the child questions, what did I do to be born blind, what answers will you give to the poor blind child? If you say it was a wish of God, then God is very unfair, this person is born with a full vision of why I am blind, this is gross partiality

The only logical sensible answer to that kid is that this is Karma, which is being carried forward from past lives, that is called a Sanchit Karma the accumulated karmas of our past lifetimes minus what we have already burned out.

So every time and God sends us into the world to continue our journey, he takes one portion from the Sanchit Karma and gives this portion to us, that we have to bear in this life the portion of the accumulated which is tied to us in this life that becomes our Prarabhdha (the destiny).

There is an element of destiny in everybody’s life. We cannot deny that. We did not choose the place where we would be born, God chose it, you did not choose that intellect, etc. God chose it and send us down with it. Though destiny is determined, at every moment we have a free well with which we can make choices. Understand in this way, when you play cards the hand that you deal with is determined you cannot say no I don’t want this card I want those cards we have to play with these cards but how you play is not determined a bad player can lose with a good hand good player can win with the bad hand, similarly we have all this free will and the karma that we do with our free will is called Kriyaman karma.

Your destiny and accumulative karma are fixed but the Kriyaman karma is not fixed, so we can slowly change the course of our life. If it is written in your destiny that you will get a $1 million lottery, you will get it, that’s destiny but further having won it, you could blow it up in a years time or you could multiply to 1 billion that would be your independent effort stemming from your free will.

So what we need to do is not blaming God, not blaming circumstances, not find fault as to why are bad things happening to me. There is something different that we need to do every time. We have to look inside and think about how do I need to improve, that will change everything, you have to believe it. If you can understand you will believe it and then your focus will be to improve yourself. As somebody said when I was a teenager, I dreamt of changing the world, but as I grew into my early 20s, I thought if I can change my country it will be enough, then after marriage, I realize that if I can change my family, but in my old age I thought if I had tried to change myself that would have been best. You know that change has to begin within and have faith in God and his words. Good things are happening first of all you need to change your attitude.

Follow us : https://govindamyoga.com/

Govindam Yoga

