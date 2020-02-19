Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Language of Social Media

Social media has changed the way we use language.

Language and technology has new form of expressions. It has also given rise to new words such as ‘selfie’ and ‘unfriend’. Thanks to Facebook, words such as friend, status and profile have taken on new meanings.

Social media has made it easier to bring new words into the lexicon. A user can start a trend that can be picked up by people around the globe. Before you know it, that word is in the Oxford English Dictionary and a new word is created. Significant proportion of online messages includes graphics symbols such as emoji. Emojis and emoticons are ways of expressing digital emotions without words.

When we communicate face to face and your receiver is in front of you or on the other end of a telephone. We are obliged to use certain filters in our communications. We think twice about voicing some of our more impolite or incorrect thoughts. With social media online troll was born. A troll is defined as a person who sows discord on the internet. By posting inflammatory, extraneous or off-topic messages in an online community. To provoke readers into an emotional response often for the troll’s own amusement. This is why we need a different type of social media.

Blandine Obale, Founder at Umeand

Blandine Obale is the CEO and Founder of Umeand. Umeand’s mission is to make scheduling simpler so we can connect and do more face to face.

