The Landfill

By

Sometimes I feel like the only way I can understand my feelings is if I see them on a page. Writing is my everything. On those days where everything seems to be going wrong, I write about it, and it makes everything bad that happened a little easier to move passed. Some day’s my writing is nothing short of garbage, but It’s OK because it’s my garbage, it smells great and my cats love it. I’m not really sure where my trash will end up but I truly hope it doesn’t get lost in the landfill. Getting lost or becoming irrelevant is a constant struggle that all forms of artist face everyday, it may even be our worst fear. We have to hustle, create uniqueness and stand the f**k out all the time. Are we really that different if we’re all trying to be different? It may seem cliché but I really do believe all art is perfect no matter how strange it may seem. I’ve learned to embrace the oddities of the world and draw inspiration from them. I try to write as true to myself as I can in the moment, whether that means a heart wrenching poem or a rambling monologue, it’s my truth. Lately I’ve been my own inspiration, I’ve made major life changes some of which were possibly the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but I’m proud of myself and everything I’m accomplishing. It’s OK to be a little selfish sometimes if your happiness is at stake. So stop the pity party and make that change, do that thing you’ve been wanting to do, talk to that person you’ve had a crush on for months and believe in your strength because it is there and it is aching to be used. When I write I feel strong and it’s a feeling I never want to lose because it’s hard as h**l to find.

-Lucid Waaves

Dani Williams, Poet/ Writer at Lucid Waaves

Just a quirky girl trying to write her feelings way.

