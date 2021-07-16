The Knowledge Of Love: C.L. Blast #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

Previously, it has been noted that love is sacred. So many people are unable to discern between love and its wellness. There are a myriad of images, pretending to be love. However, they are quite far, from being, loving. They paint the illusion, and create the fabrication of love. And still, it is not the real deal!

Sometimes, we have to rewind and refresh, as it pertains to our higher consciousness. Television. The media. They all have these different perceptions and opinions, concerning how love should be. More confusion. More chaos. Our emotions are running high and dry. Needless to say, we are back to the same point, where we started. The question is asked. What is love?

First and foremost, love is about sacrifice. The very point of love is the sustaining of life. Love is pivotal to the life cycle, and its ability to spread to places (and spaces) where love is needed. When real love comes together, there is a great explosion in the Universe. Such an explosion illuminates the creativity and abundance of everything, which has been created by the Heavens. When love is authentic, it supports a person in their dreams and ambitions. In fact, a true love has been designed, with the purpose of making the world a better place. Both persons in the relationship were specifically designed to complement the other. Therefore, it is an instant match. The connection is real.

Living in the current times, it is imperative for people to gain a form of centering, in order to understand what is real; and what’s not! Confusion lingers. Not only does it linger, but it spreads throughout every part of our society. Let’s dig further.

What is it about love, which makes a person feel it feel, so true. First and foremost, there are the energies. Love is an energy. You feel it from the initial connection. If the love is real, the energy is nutritious. That’s it. If the energy is true, it feels cleansing. After all, healing is supposed to take place, when it comes to the authenticity, of love. That’s real. There is also the element of restoration. That’s just how it is meant to be. When restoration takes place, keep in mind, that a person feels, anew. Life feels a little lighter; actually, a lot more lighter, when the love is real. Always remember that such works for, both persons in the relationship. If healing and restoration is only benefiting one person, then its title of an authentic love is questionable.

Back to the world of Old School, R&B! After all, it’s another perfume in Black America’s gardens. It’s creation is based on those feel good vibes. It’s ability to make a person believe in the power of love is simply Divine. Listening to certain Black American Rn’B singers, you hear that silken texture of love’s delight. You feel as if your Spirit is being wrapped around in caramel; softening all of the wounds, which have taken place, before. Sometimes, there are certain songs, which are fast-paced and upbeat. In fact, even in their high-paced tempos, they still manage to provide you with that silken touch, as mentioned previously.

Lastly, when it comes to the feelings of that authentic love, let us not forget that real love, grants us the ability to feel those holistic pleasantries from above. Heaven and the Most High is intertwined into real love. And, how Divine, it truly feels. That’s one of the blessings of being in a couple, which is truly based on love; and not the facade of such.

And so, as we wrap up into a rather brief taste into love’s artistic journey, let us always remember that love is only love, when it is, real! If something is not real, then it is not love. It’s just that simple. We don’t have to complicate things so much. It’s easier if we read things in plain language; letting our emotions do the work. True love, real love, elevates us into Heaven’s celebration. It is graceful and forever true. Lastly, it ensures that we are in alignment with our assignment; continuing in our performance of Heaven’s wishes, with the one we have been coupled, to love!

C.L. Blast