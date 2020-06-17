The Kindness Army is Recruiting

Armies aren’t the first things that come to mind when we think of spreading peace and love. There is an army coming soon that will do precisely that. Mission Fat Hearts aims to create the ‘kindness army’ with its first animated movie.

The Plot: “Santa is discouraged about seeing so many names on the naughty list. He devises a plan and sends his newest elf, Kisa, to test his plan. He sends her to recruit some very special pups, Pookie & Thor, to give top-secret missions of kindness to kids. The mission: Help Santa spread more love & joy during the holiday season.”

The goal of the Mission Fat Hearts movie is to encourage and inspire children to be kind to everyone they meet. The movie will show them how one simple act of kindness can create a ripple effect that can change the world.

Nash, Veda, Alex, and Jett

For co-creator Mandy Rohr, the motivation to do Mission Fat Hearts comes from realizing that the world today needs kindness more than ever. “My biggest inspiration to do Mission Fat Hearts with my kids was seeing how much the world needs kindness now more than ever. Being a teacher, I see how we as adults are the key to how kids learn important values and traits such as empathy, kindness, manners, and ultimately how to treat each other. They literally follow and repeat our every move. They are the key to our future and have the power to change the world, but we need to give them the tools to do so. So, they are what inspired me…they’re little blank canvases that in the end, only want to live and love more and have so much potential to do just that, if taught that doing it matters!” Mandy instills this in her children as they do Mission Fat Hearts every year at Christmas time.

When Mandy came up with the idea for Mission Fat Hearts, I absolutely LOVED it and wanted to make it accessible for kids and families everywhere. Using my already established children’s book characters, I launched the picture book in 2018. It was met with unbelievable support. So many families wanted to participate in the “missions from Santa”. Knowing I could help catapult a movement with this idea, I want to create the Mission Fat Hearts animated movie to continue to inspire and motivate kids all over the world that kindness is essential.

So we are currently recruiting for our kindness army to create a movement of love and kindness. We believe that instilling these ideals in children early on will create a new wave of adults that will make the world a better place.

