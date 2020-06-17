Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Kindness Army is Recruiting

Armies aren’t the first things that come to mind when we think of spreading peace and love. There is an army coming soon that will do precisely that. Mission Fat Hearts aims to create the ‘kindness army’ with its first animated movie. The Plot: “Santa is discouraged about seeing so many names on the naughty list. He […]

By

Armies aren’t the first things that come to mind when we think of spreading peace and love. There is an army coming soon that will do precisely that. Mission Fat Hearts aims to create the ‘kindness army’ with its first animated movie.

The Plot: “Santa is discouraged about seeing so many names on the naughty list. He devises a plan and sends his newest elf, Kisa, to test his plan. He sends her to recruit some very special pups, Pookie & Thor, to give top-secret missions of kindness to kids. The mission: Help Santa spread more love & joy during the holiday season.”

The goal of the Mission Fat Hearts movie is to encourage and inspire children to be kind to everyone they meet. The movie will show them how one simple act of kindness can create a ripple effect that can change the world.

Nash, Veda, Alex, and Jett

For co-creator Mandy Rohr, the motivation to do Mission Fat Hearts comes from realizing that the world today needs kindness more than ever. “My biggest inspiration to do Mission Fat Hearts with my kids was seeing how much the world needs kindness now more than ever. Being a teacher, I see how we as adults are the key to how kids learn important values and traits such as empathy, kindness, manners, and ultimately how to treat each other. They literally follow and repeat our every move. They are the key to our future and have the power to change the world, but we need to give them the tools to do so. So, they are what inspired me…they’re little blank canvases that in the end, only want to live and love more and have so much potential to do just that, if taught that doing it matters!” Mandy instills this in her children as they do Mission Fat Hearts every year at Christmas time.

When Mandy came up with the idea for Mission Fat Hearts, I absolutely LOVED it and wanted to make it accessible for kids and families everywhere. Using my already established children’s book characters, I launched the picture book in 2018. It was met with unbelievable support. So many families wanted to participate in the “missions from Santa”. Knowing I could help catapult a movement with this idea, I want to create the Mission Fat Hearts animated movie to continue to inspire and motivate kids all over the world that kindness is essential.

So we are currently recruiting for our kindness army to create a movement of love and kindness. We believe that instilling these ideals in children early on will create a new wave of adults that will make the world a better place.

How can you get involved?

  • LIKE our Facebook Page and interact with others who want to make the world a more kind place.

Rebecca Yee-Peters, CEO / Author / Illustrator / Animator at The Adventures of Pookie LLC

Rebecca graduated from Malone College in 2008 with a Bachelor’s degree in Youth Ministry. She started writing & illustrating in 2013, about her dog Pookie, when she wanted a fun and wholesome story for her nieces and nephews, some of whom were learning to read. She plans to keep up her series and write others. Along with this venture, she wanted to make her Adventures of Pookie series into a cartoon. So in 2015, she started attending the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and 16 months later, she was certified in 2D Animation.
Along with The Adventures of Pookie children’s book series, she is a Lifestyle blogger at The Glamping Housewife and author of the personal development book The Creative Minds Guide to Success. She travels full time in a 5th wheel RV with her husband Eric, and two dogs, Pookie & Thor, for his job as a Journeyman Lineman and writes about their adventures along the way.
In January of 2019, she started a publishing and entertainment company, The Adventures of Pookie LLC. The goal of The Adventures of Pookie LLC is to encourage children to pursue their love of art and nurture it, as well as offer wholesome entertainment for children.
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

One Drop of Kindness: A mission that has become much more than a picture book.

by jeffkubiak
Community//

10 great quotes to celebrate “World Kindness Day”

by Sourav Raina
Community//

Punk, Love and Kindness

by Portrait of Humanity

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.