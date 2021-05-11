Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Kids Are Grown- What Do I Do Now?

How a mentor can help you when you are starting new

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I have aged out of my job. I’ve been a homeschooling Mom for the past 18 years, and my youngest is now in college. Suddenly, there is no one who needs to be driven somewhere, no classes to arrange and teach, none of the daily Mom-isms that I did every day for years. I have blocks of time where I can actually do something that I want to do, but what? And How?

Art by Susan Soffer Cohn

Being a SAHM was one of the most rewarding things I’ve done in my life. We made a lot of sacrifices for me to be home with our kids, including living on one income. Now that I have more time, I would like to bring in some income to save for retirement,. I’ve been a blogger for about 22 years. I love writing and have made a good side hustle out of it. Could I make writing my full-time job?

I’ve had a million stories in my head for a while now, but I wasn’t sure where to start. Did I have what it takes to move to the next level? I had no idea of where to start. I needed someone to show me the ropes-a mentor. Was it even feasible to get a mentor at my age? How do you get one? I looked to Susan Soffer Cohn, author of “The Art of the Mentor” for some advice. She was much like me, in her 50’s and trying something new. In her book, she took me through her transformation from the boardroom to the gallery, stepping out of her comfort zone, and with the help of her art mentors discovers the beauty and magic of art. I asked her if she thought a mentor could help me become a full-time writer, or <gasp> even take on writing a book at my age. Was I too old to start this? Her answer inspired me:

As long as we are alive, we are capable of growing and learning every day. Face every day with optimism, gratitude, and joy and especially curiosity.  See everyone you meet as a teacher who might make your life more dynamic.  Read, discuss, listen, try.

Susan Soffer Cohn

I took her advice and met up with a group of writers in my town. They have encouraged me so much, and I’ve been writing more and more! In fact, I had an article recently published in a major mainstream magazine, and have the first draft of a book under way, something I may not have strived for without the support of my mentors.

I like to joke and say I finally figured out what I wanted to do when I grew up, and it’s true. I am a writer. I wouldn’t have been able to say that without having met my mentors.

Wendy Del Monte, Wendy Del Monte

I'm living life fully as embrace middle age, help end the stigma of mental illness, get healthy and prep for the Zombie Apocalypse! Anti-bullying advocate for both kids AND Parents.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Kara Hoholik of Social for Good: “Sales would be the least of your worries”

by Karina Michel Feld
Community//

Adam Bertram of Adam the Automator: “Focus on passive income opportunities above everything”

by Pirie Jones Grossman
Community//

Michelle Platt: “Treat your business like a business”

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.