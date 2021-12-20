Contributor Log In
The Key to Thriving In Life and Leadership

When you lead with emotional intelligence and compassion, you're able to empower those around you to perform at their best.

Can you imagine your leadership thriving and operating at its highest level? Many CEOs and leaders are giving their best in their work but struggle to thrive and have the same success outside the workplace with their families and in their own lives. 

Through many experiences and encounters in your life you may have started to create a definition of thriving often based on your standing in the external world. This could also be shaped by close family members and educational institutions through their languaging and habits. We realised that thriving and incredible leadership is not found externally, but rather comes from the internal, and the most effective way forward is within you. 

So what is a profound definition of thriving and how do empowered thriving leaders work?

For a deeper understanding of Thriving

We are also looking to emotionally empower leaders from each level of higher awareness. For Thriving Empowerment, this would include:

With a leader operating from the thriving tile, balance can be found in both our professional and personal lives. It is a state of mind that not only has a wisdom that can sit in the bigger picture, but it can also effortlessly find the equilibrium between them.

There are 99 other tiles of human awareness that have been defined and that give further context to our nature described in detail in The Awareness Code. As you can see, Thriving is one of the key elements to becoming an Incredible Leader. 

Over at www.awarenesscode.com, you get to begin your journey into Incredible leadership by purchasing your copy of the book. We also have a ground-breaking Awareness Code app that can be used in real time wherever you are to help you understand your awareness and make the shift to becoming an incredible leader. Visit https://apps.apple.com/au/app/acl/id1526807323 to download now and receive a complimentary 3-day trial.

    Steve Tappin, CEO Xinfu, Founder of CEO Masterclass, CEO Coach & BBC CEO Guru

    Steve has been a confidant and an instrument to effect extraordinary change in some of the top leaders around the world.  He has over 30 years experience in successfully training global CEOs, corporate executives, sports figures & icons.  From early on, Steve saw the opportunity for great improvement in the way some leaders and institutions led.  His work life then became how to find new ways for top executives across many industries to re-envision and pioneer business, develop fellowship, greatly improve human performance and develop unified leadership. Follow him at LinkedIn and Twitter.

    Wayno Linton

    Wayno is a psychotherapist with over 20 years experience.  His mission has been to develop his own personal awareness to its highest potential and then to assist others to become the best version of themselves.  Wayno began asking the big questions before his teenage years; "What are we here for?", "What is the purpose of life?"  At 13 he rode his pushbike to meet every priest he could find in his small Australian hometown seeking answers.  Since then, he has travelled the globe searching out seers, sages, authors, and wise men and women from all walks of life to bring this knowledge to others and to help them become beyond incredible. Learn more about his work and how he trains others at the Awareness Code Global Training Centre

