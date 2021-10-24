Contributor Log In
The Key to Healthy Living While Traveling on a Limited Schedule

Being healthy while on vacation tends to be a struggle for most, but ​experts from Hotel Lutetia​, ​​​​an iconic landmark situated in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés area of Paris​,​ ​share how to balance work and play, while still maintaining a healthy routine by eating right and exercising, all while taking in the authentic Parisian experience​, in just a few days! Below are their secrets to doing so, with limited time on the schedule:

​-Choose items on the menu beforehand: ​The terrace of the Brasserie Lutetia and its hidden patio has ​brings​​​​​ back contemporary surprises.​ Choose healthy options for lunch options like ​the roasted cauliflower salad, sesame, pomegranate, lemon and coriander​ or the fish filet and stir fry of vegetables​ and order in advance so you have healthy options available before the hunger pangs start.

​-Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city between seeing the Eiffel Tower and shopping: Akasha Holistic Wellbeing Center provides a unique well-being experience that promot​es health, happiness, and fulfillment while improving personal balance​, marry​ing ​innovative Western practices with ancient Eastern traditions. ​A private Hammam for purifying scrubs and massages and a Vichy shower for cleansing hydrotherapy rituals​ is extremely important to vanish stress.​ ​


-Water is the key to the body: A swimming pool bathed in natural daylight​ is the essential way to take a mental health break.​ A luxurious sanctuary ​and candle-lit oasis, ​including ​sampling beauty treatments, fitness training, and healing therapies ​is the perfect way to relax. A Watsu pool​ is ideal for tailored hydro-treatments and guided meditation, including the ‘Akasha Safe Spa,’ a set of procedures and promises to feel confident the hotel will keep them safe​ is a plus.


-Find a gym wherever you travel to: ​S​pacious facilities for exercise and massage are ​imperative. From nutrition to meditation, and Reiki to Watsu,​ c​utting edge technology includ​ing ​LifeFitness equipment, personal entertainment cent​ers with touch screens and iPad docks​ combine​ knowledge of fully dedicated personal trainers and a range of holistic classes.​ ​

Balance is the key to travel, so making sure to hydrate, eat small meals, exercise and take breaks throughout the day: both mental and physical ones. To learn more, please visit https://www.hotellutetia.com/

    Katherine Fleischman, Writer and PR Expert at Thrive Global and Do Tell PR

    Katherine has a passion for travel, the outdoors and has been a publicist for almost 15 years. She has a knack for finding creative angles in stories that help the little guys stand out from the crowd. Born in Lima, Peru, culture drives her every day and she can often been seen with her mini poodle, Niko. Katherine graduated from the University of Michigan with a BA and got her Master's in PR from NYU.

