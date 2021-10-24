The Key to Healthy Living While Traveling on a Limited Schedule

Being healthy while on vacation tends to be a struggle for most, but ​experts from Hotel Lutetia​, ​​​​an iconic landmark situated in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés area of Paris​,​ ​share how to balance work and play, while still maintaining a healthy routine by eating right and exercising, all while taking in the authentic Parisian experience​, in just a few days! Below are their secrets to doing so, with limited time on the schedule:

​-Choose items on the menu beforehand: ​The terrace of the Brasserie Lutetia and its hidden patio has ​brings​​​​​ back contemporary surprises.​ Choose healthy options for lunch options like ​the roasted cauliflower salad, sesame, pomegranate, lemon and coriander​ or the fish filet and stir fry of vegetables​ and order in advance so you have healthy options available before the hunger pangs start.

​-Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city between seeing the Eiffel Tower and shopping: Akasha Holistic Wellbeing Center provides a unique well-being experience that promot​es health, happiness, and fulfillment while improving personal balance​, marry​ing ​innovative Western practices with ancient Eastern traditions. ​A private Hammam for purifying scrubs and massages and a Vichy shower for cleansing hydrotherapy rituals​ is extremely important to vanish stress.​ ​



-Water is the key to the body: A swimming pool bathed in natural daylight​ is the essential way to take a mental health break.​ A luxurious sanctuary ​and candle-lit oasis, ​including ​sampling beauty treatments, fitness training, and healing therapies ​is the perfect way to relax. A Watsu pool​ is ideal for tailored hydro-treatments and guided meditation, including the ‘Akasha Safe Spa,’ a set of procedures and promises to feel confident the hotel will keep them safe​ is a plus.



-Find a gym wherever you travel to: ​S​pacious facilities for exercise and massage are ​imperative. From nutrition to meditation, and Reiki to Watsu,​ c​utting edge technology includ​ing ​LifeFitness equipment, personal entertainment cent​ers with touch screens and iPad docks​ combine​ knowledge of fully dedicated personal trainers and a range of holistic classes.​ ​

