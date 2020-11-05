Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Key to Cultivating Hope

How adversity, challenges and failures are at the center of our ability to feel hopeful about the future.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Recently, the concept of hope has been present for me. As November starts and we head into the home stretch of a challenging 2020, which brought us global pandemics, rising racial tensions and unprecedented elections, it is difficult in this moment to feel confident, or even hopeful, that 2021 is going to be any different. However, we need to hope. We must believe that the future can be different than today. 

“Hope is being able to see that there is light, despite all of the darkness”

Desmond Tutu

Hope is defined as ‘a feeling of expectation and desire for a particular thing to happen’. Hope speaks directly to the fact that we all want and need to feel hopeful, in life and at work as it is linked to our sense of purpose and meaning and therefore related to an individual’s sense of engagement in the life and work they create. How then, do we cultivate hope when life’s challenges can make our desires feel so distant and perhaps unattainable? What allows us to keep moving forward with purpose?

The research of Brené Brown has found that hope is a function of struggle, We have to regularly face adversity, challenges and failures and come through them in order to develop that sense of hopefulness. Therefore, our past experiences with hardship predict our likelihood for hope in the future. This concept becomes quite relevant for example, in raising children. If parents too readily ‘rescue’ their children from failures or strive to prevent them from experiencing adversity, they rob them of the opportunity to navigate their way through those challenges which in turn develops their sense of hope. It is moving past those struggles that allows them to face future failures with a sense of possibility. I see this same dynamic as a potential pitfall for leaders as well, if their style tends to the micromanaging end of the spectrum and they find themselves overly involved in the work of others in an attempt to mitigate failure. It limits the employee’s development.

The research of C.R. Snyder describes hope as a cognitive emotional process with three elements, goals (knowing where we are going), pathway (knowing how to get there), and agency (the belief that we can do it). There is most certainly a place for parents and leaders to influence this process by collaboratively helping to set realistic goals and by supporting in mapping out a process to meet those goals, but the sense of agency truly only comes when one has navigated and executed that path independently, which they can do if they know that support and encouragement is waiting in the wings. That we are never truly alone on our journeys.

“If there is hope in the future, there is power in the present”

John Maxwell

In order to feel a sense of purpose and hopefulness about the future, we have to cultivate this sense of agency in order for hope to thrive in us. The hope that how things are today is not how they always will be. We need to see greater possibilities for the future. May all of the adversities of 2020 be cultivating in us all a very strong sense of hope for the future.

    Terri Creeden, Transformational Leadership Coach at Grounded Parents Group

    Terri is a certified transformational leadership coach, founder of Creeden Coaching & Consulting providing executive coaching and leadership development.  She is also a co-founder of Grounded Parents Group, dedicated to bringing personal development programs to parents around the globe.

    Her most passionate work is in the areas of personal presence, self-worth and authenticity. She believes in embracing slowness in our lives and living and leading with courage.  She is a certified Daring Way™ and Dare to Lead™ facilitator delivering programs based on the powerful research of Dr. Brené Brown, bringing this work to leaders, organizations, parents and youth.

    Originally from the US, Terri has lived in both Europe and Asia and is currently based in Switzerland with her husband and their two sons.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Rido / Shutterstock
    First Responders First//

    Cultivating Hope in Our Lives

    by Sweta Bothra
    Community//

    Hope for the Future

    by Lisa Chau
    Community//

    How to Maintain a Hopeful Mindset During the Coronavirus Outbreak

    by Kathryn Goetzke

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.