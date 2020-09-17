The Key Roles of Entrepreneurs in Society – Nakshrajsinh Sisodiya

Nakshrajsinh Sisodiya has built a fashion empire for himself at a mere age of 25.

Nakshrajsinh Sisodiya says Across the country, communities are floundering. Inner cities are abandoned and torn from within. Workers are concerned about their futures, and youths see little prospects for a better life. Solutions are not clear, and improvements are difficult to find and are not on the horizon. Entrepreneurship will not solve all the problems of a disintegrating community, but entrepreneurs do offer some solutions. They have a reputation for being innovators and job creators, and they provide benefits to society.

A True entrepreneur not only thinks about money but also think about the development of nature, birds, animals, people, clean water, more plants & tree, and natural resources. Entrepreneurs can change the way we live and work. If successful, their revolutions may improve our standard of living. In short, in addition to creating wealth from their entrepreneurial ventures, they also create jobs and the conditions for a flourishing society.

The first work on their own abilities, they believe in their beliefs, they learn, they work hard and then they create and build something that provides them the freedom to do the things they dreamed when they are a kid. It provides flexibility to choose their own working hours and wealth etc. are the reasons behind entrepreneurship so they can full fill their daily life needs and desires. When they become successful they inspire social development. They spend part of their income in the development of education of poor children. They invest in growing natural resources. They inspire young people to become responsible for their duty towards the nation. They participate in government initiatives in educational and national development directly or indirectly. That’s why entrepreneurship is important. But not all do care about nature and national development.

Raise Standards of Living

Entrepreneurship is a process. Entrepreneurs see a need in the marketplace and use their innovative talents to find a solution. They start a new business and hire employees. The workers earn an income, which they spend in the local economy. All of this creates wealth for the population and raises the standard of living for everyone involved.

Studies from economists show that increases in productivity improve the standard of living for a population. The process of entrepreneurship leads to higher productivity. Innovation applies more efficient technologies to create something new or improved. It finds more superior ways of doing something.

Creates Social Change

Through their unique offerings of new goods and services, entrepreneurs break away from tradition and indirectly support freedom by reducing dependence on obsolete systems and technologies. Overall, this results in an improved quality of life, greater morale and economic freedom.

For example, the water supply in a water-scarce region will, at times, force people to stop working to collect water. This will impact their business, productivity and income. Imagine an innovative, automatic, low-cost, flow-based pump that can fill in people’s home water containers automatically.