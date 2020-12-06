Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The joyful [and rare] feeling that I have done enough today

Thinking you can do more than you can is a recipe for feeling frustrated.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I go to bed some nights unsettled and all self-judgy that I could have done more today. I used to feel that every night, so I am getting better. The biggest improvement came from adjusting my expectations. On average, I used to hope to accomplish about six times more things that I could actually accomplish. No matter what I did, that just never felt like enough.

It would be like jumping with a horse and placing the bar six times higher than my horse could jump. Not smart. Not kind. Dangerous.

But the question becomes, how do I know how high my horse should/can jump? Because I also want to make sure it jumps as high as it can. It’s a fine-tuning exercise. As far as the horse metaphor goes, we can stop here… because there are mechanics to the jump and to the height of the horse that don’t exactly apply to my ability to accomplish.

But the point is to find the ratio so I don’t settle for less that I can do, but also not to chronically judge myself that I should have done more than I did.

Here are a few questions to at least open the floor in exploring this idea:

  • Am I applying myself as much as I can? [no one is grading, be honest with yourself]
  • Am I interested in what I am doing, or have I given up and am just phoning it in?
  • Have I harbored resentments that make me show up half present and I feel justified in that?
  • Do I have enough clarity about my bigger goals in life, and do I feel aligned with them?
  • Do I care for myself enough and give my day my all while I am doing it?

We don’t pretend to have all the answers here. But we invite you to check how engaged you are in what you are doing, how excited, because that has a huge impact in going to bed feeling like you did enough today.

    Sophie Chiche, Founder + CEO at Shape House

    French-American entrepreneur Sophie Chiche, who created the inspirational and popular website Life by Me, is revolutionizing the world of health and wellness with the booming expansion of Shape House, the urban sweat lodge sensation she founded in 2012. With over 40,000 sweaters to date, Sophie has made Shape House a household name while blazing a trail for female entrepreneurs. An author, journalist, philanthropist, social activist and global visionary, Sophie has used her knowledge in the field of psychology to change the way we look at sweat, food and self-worth. When not opening new Shape House locations or writing a bookSophie can be found riding her Harley motorcycle on the Pacific Coast Highway.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Redefine balance.” With Tyler Gallagher & Terra Schaad

    by Tyler Gallagher
    Community//

    Erin Stern: “I’m nervous”, try “I’m excited”

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    Community//

    I’d like to start a movement of self acceptance, embracing beauty of self and choosing to love the qualities that make you unique

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.