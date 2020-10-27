Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Jewel of Silence

I closed my door and put my head under my pillow and let the quiet put things where they were supposed to be. - Stephen Chbosky

We live in a world that’s full of noise.

Even when no one is talking, our head is a constant hum of thoughts, a continuous buzzing of beliefs.

When we try to have a conversation with someone, it’s often difficult to hear, let alone listen, because our mind is full of our facts.

We’re ready to respond.

We’re reeling to react.

What we all need, is silence.

Silence from within allows for space from without.

Before we can truly listen to others we need to first open up space to truly listen to ourselves.

We need to take time each day to listen deeply with compassion at the deepest call from our hearts. The things inside that are quietly and patiently trying to be heard.

When we look deep in ourselves, we bring coherence between the three treasures: our mind, our body, our spirit.

This harmony from within unlocks a treasure chest full of gladness, freedom, and ease.

When we feel relaxed, light, and free — we open up a spaciousness that’s available to others. We offer our most precious gift, our presence.

We start to receive questions and invite deep responses.

Deep listening leads to clarity. Clarity leads to an understanding of others, peace, and joy.

Silence is at the heart of the happiness we seek.

As we cultivate silence, this gem — this jewel begins to also appear as wisdom, and intelligence, intuition, and insight.

We can carve out little moments of spaciousness for two minutes, drinking a cup of matcha tea, watching the clouds move, feeling the breeze against our skin.

What do you do each day to live happily in the here and now?

How do you cultivate silence?

Do share!

Xoxo
Kalika

    Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

    Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

    Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

    Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

    Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

    She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

    Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

    Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

    Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

    She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

    As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

    You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

