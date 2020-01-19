The Issues and Understanding of the Way Children Learn

With the help of guiding teacher’s education makes a lasting impact in the lives of every student. But for a teacher, it becomes difficult to understand whether students are achieving specific learning goals of their course or not. Revisions, tests, and assignments give an idea of teaching effects and student satisfaction. But through that, it can’t be measured how much a student can learn.

Assessments are great tools but by changing the way student learning is assessed teaching can be improved. It is rightly said that better assessment of students helps in better effectiveness in teaching. Assessments evaluate a student’s knowledge with the help of regular tests for each semester. With a balance of effective learning processes and assessments, teachers can enhance students’ skills along with their grades.

In organizations, Assessment is a method of strategies, techniques, tools, and instruments for collecting information to determine the extent to which an employee can demonstrate. Direct methods of assessment are related to demonstrating their learning while indirect methods are to reflect on their learning. Using multiple techniques can help you get a broader perspective of the areas where your staff needs to improve and the steps you can take to support the growth of the employees. There are various platforms that have effective assessment techniques that can drive improved teaching that will ensure a better quality of learning for students too. To know more you can click here.

Here are some easy and effective ways of assessing in school and organization Learning –

1. Brainstorming

A process of generating new ideas through group discussion is called Brainstorming. Every participant is expected to think and present their opinion loudly with confidence. When the evaluation session begins, analysis, criticism, and discussion of the presented ideas are allowed. This method promotes critical, creative thinking, imagination, and confidence.

2.Concept Map

Concept mapping involves the innovative technique of presenting knowledge through graphs. It begins with a main idea or concept and then extended to branches. Mapping helps to easily generate ideas and even complex ideas can be communicated with simple designs.

3.Decision Making

Provide the learners with a critical problem and let them derive a proper solution that can increase their thinking capability and quick problem-solving ability. With this technique, they feel responsible and they get a sense of solving some important issues. This improves the critical and creative thinking within the given time.

4.Minute Paper

Minute Paper is a segment that can be arranged after every lecture and that makes learners concentrate more in class. In this method, they need to write a summary of the lecture and even write key points of the topic.

5.Multiple-Choice Survey

Multiple-choice surveys can be conducted after the lecture as it is preferably conceptual on the board. It should contain four multiple choices and should choose the correct answer for which they should give a convincing explanation. These types of surveys increase the critical thinking of the students and reflection of students’ understanding can be obtained.

Below are some guidelines that one can follow when selecting assessment methods:

The Assessment should have all the answer of program’s questions

Use multiple methods to assess each student

Include both indirect and direct assessment methods

Include both qualitative and quantitative methods

Assessment should allow checking both the strengths and weaknesses

Use established accreditation standards when developing the assessment plan

All these are effective strategies that are not precise and complete in their own but deliver insight. Articulation on ones own is an excellent starting point. The variety used in assessing students helps in getting you a better picture of their overall skills.