Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Intersection of Health and Black Lives Matter

Making health and healthcare more equitable

By
diverse healthcare workers

It is with a heavy heart that I have watched the news unfold with the death of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and untold others whose lives were not held carefully by the country that promised equality for all of its citizens. 

Black Lives Matter, and the human experience of living, loving, working and connecting should not be diminished, limited or taken away. Accepting anything less robs each of us of our humanity. 

Injustice and inequality are never acceptable, and the loss of life we’ve not only witnessed but that has gone unrecognized and unreported must change. As we face what some have called the dual pandemic of Covid-19 and systematic racism, inequality has been brought to the forefront of a global conversation. 

Inequality can be seen in many different aspects of health and healthcare. For example, the CDC notes “current data suggest a disproportionate burden of illness and death among racial and ethnic minority groups.” Reporting also suggests bias when it comes to Black patients and the treatment of Covid-19, while there has also been a disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on Black healthcare workers in the U.S. 

In parallel, research from the US Department of Health and Human Services shows that the healthcare system itself is underrepresented in all but two healthcare professions (counselors and social workers). With more than 25 years in healthcare education, Carrus has served numerous students of color as they have changed their lives by changing or up-leveling their careers. 

As a company, Carrus exists to provide opportunities for individuals to improve their lives. We are extremely proud to serve students of color and we stand with them in calling for justice and reform. We are committed to being part of positive change in a productive and helpful way.

At a time when the world has an opportunity to re-think equality, we want to support all efforts to make the world a safer and more inclusive place. We know that diversity and inclusion are important. We have spent the past several weeks listening to our employees, customers, and the community – taking the necessary time to plan for the future and make changes. We have work to do, and we are starting by setting up an annual commitment to investing in organizations that support and promote diversity in our community. 

In the last few years, we’ve made a conscious effort to improve our diversity and inclusion efforts but we recognize there is so much more to do. We’re continuing our commitment to ensuring our colleagues, students, and community members feel safe and celebrated, and we’re working together to overcome inequality. We are committed to creating more equitable access to quality healthcare education and experiences. 

Misty Frost, CEO at Carrus

Misty serves as the CEO of Carrus, an organization dedicated to building learning experiences that allow individuals to enter and then grow their careers in healthcare. Misty has extensive global experience as a senior executive. Over her 25-year career, she has served in senior leadership roles at innovative companies such as Instructure and Datamark. In addition, she has worked in a variety of client advocacy roles for global brands including Intel, Nortel Networks, Hyatt Hotels, and Disney. Misty is also an active member of Women Tech Council and Utah Wonder Women, a group dedicated to developing women’s executive leadership.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Stand against inequality and injustice –

by Dr Deb Roberts
Wisdom//

The Inequality Imperative

by Dr. Sandro Galea
Community//

The Future of Healthcare with Dr. Michelle Archuleta of AIpiphany

by Christina D. Warner, MBA

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.