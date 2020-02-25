The Intangible Elements of Power

From The Alchemy of Power: mastering the invisible factors of leadership



A group of fit, adventurous, top-of-their-game geologists prepared

for a year to summit an Asian mountain peak. They

secured a healthy budget for gear and technology, adhered to

workout routines with professional trainers, stocked supplies,

hired the best-rated local guides, and were given paid time

to prepare themselves and to engage in advanced research

through their institutions. Their trek was planned and executed

with the help of an excellent support team and cutting-

edge technological capacity.



On their way up the mountain, they crossed paths with a

descending group of professional athletes and climbers who,

despite also being exceptionally well prepared, were forced by

circumstances to turn around before reaching the top. When

the scientists finally summited, their exhaustion and depletion

vanished, not just with the exhilaration of summiting, but also

with their astonishment at finding a thin man sitting there in

an amudaya, a kind of Hindu loin-covering. The yogi made a

welcoming gesture and asked, “What took you so long?”



The yogi represents the indomitable human spirit that is

capable of surmounting boundaries by means of metaphysical

capacities. He arrived at the same death-defying destination

with a tiny fraction of the geologists’ resources and yet he still

had the presence of mind to anticipate their arrival. The scientists

relied on physics, the science of things, to manage tangibles,

including temperature-tested fabrics, altitude-tested

gear, and weather apparatus for determining best climbing

conditions. While their sophisticated handling of the tangibles

gave them a powerful advantage, the yogi’s adeptness

with the intangibles reveals a different kind of power.



Metaphysics

Metaphysics is the field of study that pursues scientific, philosophical, and spiritual understandings of causality. It is the

field of inquiry into what causes what. Metaphysics is the

exploration of the nature of being and beings, of existence,

time, and space. While physics focuses on things that already

exist, metaphysics is the science behind what causes things

to exist. While physical laws describe the finite, metaphysical

principles describe the infinite. The metaphysical field spans

across time and disciplines to explore the:

• invisible fundamental drivers of the human experience

• nature of existence

• mechanisms of causality, that is, of causing things

to happen.



Metaphysical principles get at the root of existence and of

causation itself. While the elements of physics, things like iron,

carbon, and oxygen, are accessible through our five senses,

the elements of metaphysics, like empathy, ethics, and will,

are only accessible through consciousness. Consciousness is

awareness by the mind of itself and the world. Adeptness with

alchemy, that is, the ability to cause unexpected outcomes, starts with tending to your own consciousness.



The metaphysical domain is generative, creative, infinite,

and inherently powerful. Current norms in industrialized

cultures mostly disregard, even disparage metaphysics, even

though it is fundamental to science, the workplace, and life

itself. However, there is no longer doubt about the gains made

by companies that consciously manage metaphysical elements

like values, culture, and goodwill.



Consider Facebook’s initial public offering flop when

almost everybody in the company lost money because their

compensation included shares of the stock. It happened right

around the time that Mark Zuckerberg was voted the top boss

in the US by 96 percent of his employees. His invisible cultural

context was strong at a time when not only were his financial

losses the worst they had ever been, but so were those of the

employees who had voted for him, because most of them were

vested in the stock that was tanking at the time. Zuckerberg

built organizational resilience that ran far deeper than the

company’s stock price because he had invested heavily in

Facebook’s values for employees to “be bold with risk-taking”

and to “stay fluid and transparent with information.” Values

are primal metaphysical drivers and Zuckerberg, like many

of his tech contemporaries, capitalized on prioritizing them.

Over time, though, Facebook’s values did get compromised

and losses ensued.



Mastery with metaphysics is the differential between two

leaders, both with comparable resources and training, who

produce vastly different results. Metaphysics is elemental and

primary to any process: Before action happens, there must be

motivation in the form of vision, values, principles, ideals, justifications, desires, objectives, convictions, beliefs, aims, or purposes. These key causal factors are invisible and mostly ignored.



But recognized or not, metaphysical principles are always at

play, including in everyday moments of interconnectivity, serendipity, intuition, inklings, creativity, good and bad vibes,

déjà vu, “aha,” and “wow.” Those metaphysical moments cause

change, sometimes barely perceptible, sometimes profound.



Although it is common to regard what we cannot see as

inconsequential, decades of studies done around the world

demonstrate that nothing could be further from the truth

because, statistically, there is no doubt that intangibles, like

values and culture, are primary determinants of outcomes (see

Meglino, Barrett, Miethe, Schwartz, Henderson). Just like it

was the yogi’s understanding of, accountability for, and facility

with metaphysical factors that gave him the edge, leaders who

consciously manage the intangibles have a strong advantage

over those who do not.



Some intangibles, like culture, are measurable. Some aren’t. In either case, metaphysical influences can be accounted for. Much of what our ancestors construed to be magic is now understood as basic physics, cosmology, biology, and chemistry— sciences that emerged from prior meta-scientific explorations. Contrary to popular cultural messaging, there is no reason to believe that hard sciences have dominion over metaphysics. If that were so, there would be no meta-field from which to dream science forward.



Standard economic metrics account well for physical things,

but we are now rediscovering what sages through the ages have

always known: having command of the metaphysics, the invisible

causal factors, is where the real power, which is sometimes

called “magic,” happens. As many researchers are concluding

now, developing the intangible aspects of leadership produces

significant quantifiable gains (see Liu, Collins, Flamholtz).



Alchemy

Metaphysics is a blend of science and philosophy, and alchemy

is the art of applying metaphysical principles to everyday life.

Alchemy is the art of causing unexpected transformation, creation,

or combination. While alchemy is mostly portrayed as

attempts to turn base metals into gold, that’s a limited definition

because it is actually the practice of producing more than

the sum of parts by way of adeptness with unseen elements.



While metaphysics is the study of what causes what, leadership

alchemy is the conscious application of metaphysical principles

for the purpose of causing specific outcomes. Alchemy is

the way that leaders mine metaphysical gold. Alchemy is what

transforms things like methodologies, strategies, and best practices

into outcomes that exceed expectations about goals and benchmarks. It is the domain of excellence and extraordinary results.



Alchemy in leadership can be understood as a means for

making the intangible tangible. Alchemy happens every day

in every competent leader’s life, yet it is rarely consciously capitalized on. But that’s changing as companies like Starbucks,

Zappos, Ikea, Google, and many more, as well as governmental

and nonprofit organizations around the world, are demonstrating

how paying attention to intangibles adds significant value to the sum of parts and labor. Western culture’s common definition of alchemy as a mythological art relating to metals is dangerously narrow because alchemy is one of humanity’s most formidable capacities.



It is almost beyond comprehension that scientists agree

that everything we experience only constitutes 5 percent of

reality, with dark energy making up around 70 percent and dark

matter being the remaining 25 percent. In other words, 95 percent

of what exists is invisible and beyond our current understanding.

Alchemy is a metaphysical dynamism that occurs in

the space beyond the 5 percent that we understand, yet it is

something that can be developed and consciously applied.



We all experience alchemy every day, like when two people

follow the same recipe yet one’s dish tastes better. Alchemy

is the domain of “green thumbs,” healers, intuitives, artists,

inspirers, and people who just have “good vibes”—all of which

are invisible and transformative capacities. In terms of leadership,

it is the “magic touch” that surpasses expectations.



The impact of metaphysical factors, although they do not slot

directly into standard spreadsheets and reports, can be measured,

developed, and taken to the bank. Alchemical artfulness

with metaphysical principles absolutely does show up in the

bottom line, but because it can be hard to see direct correlation,

the impact of alchemy is often overlooked. Alchemical

leadership creates results that are more than the sum of parts

and labor, so it necessarily cannot be accounted for by math

alone. But that’s no excuse for ignoring it.



Human capacities cover a vast spectrum, ranging from

spectacular physical accomplishments to complex invisible

experiences like imagination, and from our technological

capabilities to the mind-blowing faculties that metaphysical

adepts have used for centuries to mysteriously thrive in

challenging conditions, to have prescience of others, and to

produce results that exceed expectations.



The story about the yogi and the climbers is a metaphor for how leadership mastery is an ever-unfolding journey that has always transcended our beliefs about what’s possible. It illustrates what quantum physicists claim—that everything is, first and foremost, a matter of consciousness. The degree to which you are conscious of

intangible factors is the degree to which you can master them.

That mastery is alchemical capacity.



Most successful people would probably object to the idea that

their work is alchemical, but few deny that pivotal career moments

have come in inexplicable game-changing flashes of transformation,

creation, or combination. Quantum physicists have proven that

the theory that alchemy is too esoteric to matter is deeply,

unequivocally flawed by exposing the link between consciousness

and being, and between the observer and the observed.



Scientists now confirm what has been articulated forever on

cave walls and in hallowed halls: consciousness and intentionality

matter in that they are causal of matter itself. Alchemy happens

in a range of consciousness that yogis and saints have always

called our attention to. While much about that range of consciousness may always be mysterious to us, we know plenty

about how we access it and about the benefits of tapping in

to it.



Metaphysics defines the principles by which alchemy

operates, and you can use those intangible factors to your

advantage. Leadership studies consistently demonstrate that

intangible drivers, like values and volition, outperform tangible

rulebooks and strategic plans every time. Still, modern

success models typically disparage alchemy and marginalize

metaphysics by disregarding both concepts as inconsequential,

mythological, fluffy stuff.



The Fluffy Myth

The largest portion of an iceberg, about 90 percent, is beneath

the surface. What can’t be seen determines the size and stability

of what can be. Likewise, invisible workplace factors, like

culture, for example, have far more impact on processes and

outcomes than the factors that can be seen and measured with

standard metrics. (see Barrett) It is not that intangibles cannot

be measured. They can. It’s that relatively few companies are

bothering to adopt new metrics that account for metaphysical

realities, despite what we know about their enormous impact

on outcomes. That’s because there is endemic cultural buy-in

to what I call the “fluffy myth,” which is the mistaken belief

that intangibles are inconsequential.



Fluff mythology reflects systemic disregard for the evidence

that intangibles have a far greater impact on success than tangibles.

Today, the fluffy myth still prevails in the business world

despite the strong verification for how undeniably risky it is to

ignore the so-called “soft” indicators, and to neglect the metaphysical factors that are causal in making things happen, which

although invisible, are as real as real can be. A lack of accountancy

for intangibles constitutes leadership malpractice because,

contrary to fluff mythology, investing in metaphysicalities yields

high returns, while ignoring them can result in financial and

organizational losses (see Barrett).



When we categorize metaphysical realities as fluff, we are,

in effect, disregarding the “bottom of the iceberg.” But just like

denying the reality of the base of an iceberg is even riskier than

just ignoring it, actively denying the value of unseen causal

factors has the effect of further inflating risk. Put another way,

disregarding intangibles is dangerous enough. Unconsciously

deflating the value of their influence compounds the risk.



Raising your capacity to cause outcomes requires overcoming

social prejudices that disregard metaphysics as fluff. Accessing ageless keys to causality requires breaking through myopic cultural lenses that are blind to profound intangible influences. Using the filter of metaphysics will help dilate and then more finely focus your leadership lens. That dilation and refocus, that expanded consciousness, gives you greater capacity for causing alchemy.



The power of alchemy has two components:

• Metaphysical awareness of the underlying forces that

cause things to happen

• Alchemical adeptness, which is the personal capacity

to consciously cause things to happen

