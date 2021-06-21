The Inspiring Story Of Harry Livingstone, An Entrepreneur Who Tasted Success



Sometimes, a great idea simply hits you and after a bit of polishing that idea becomes a turning point in your life. Everything goes well but life has other plans for you. It hits you in the gut with failure leaving you with fatal wounds and the inability to do anything but moan about what might have been. Harry Livingstone is one such entrepreneur who has experienced life in its complete rawness and has emerged as a successful person today.

Harry Livingstone is a 28-year-old serial entrepreneur from the UK. He is the founder of several successful businesses and brands and has over 250,000 followers on social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. The turning point for Harry was in 2013 when he was involved in a road traffic accident that left him fighting for his life in hospital with life-threatening injuries. He spent 3 months in hospital and was told he may never be able to walk again. However, he decided to push back and learned to walk.

Harry then lived through a dragged-out 2-year period where he was unsure of the complications of the pending surgery to remove the metal plates in his back would bring. It sent him into a deep state of depression, that still now tries to creep back up and haunt him. His journey changed, the moment he started to work on his mindset. While attending his 1st seminar, he had a lightbulb moment. Seeing & hearing others and their journeys, people who came from the same place as he did and had achieved great things in life, was a game-changing moment for him.

After he changed his mindset, he started to work on his first business venture – Thinkb4youink – which was a laser clinic specializing in tattoo removal. It was founded in 2016 after he came across a gap in the market. Thinkb4youink provided him with a business opportunity & model that could work without him providing the day-to-day manual labor within the business. Then in 2019, he founded Wirel3ss, an eCommerce brand focused on the tech sector. Wirel3ss taught him the power & simplicity of the internet. He learned everything from design, development, sourcing, marketing, shipping & customer service.

Harry is presently working on his education business ‘Harry Livingstone Limited’. It is a by-product of his brand. The most unique thing in his present business is the fact that without him, the content does not flow. Through his company Harry is giving back to the world, helping and teaching others. He has been passing on the knowledge he has gained through his personal life experiences. Harry is also a visionary & a heavy advocate for blockchain technology. He had started investing in this space in 2017. It led him to create his group “The Crypto Enthusiasts” where he educates people on how to trade in the markets, shares his research, and provides a community for everyone to connect and share ideas.

‘PRYZ’ is Harry’s blockchain project that he founded in May 2021. It managed to gain a combined market cap of $29,000,000, generated 10,000+ wallet holders & established a community of 10,000+ members within 72 hours of launch. In reality, it made him a millionaire but it also showed him a glimpse of what is to come with his journey in the blockchain space. Harry has managed to overcome depression, fear of failure and has completely flipped his life. He is the perfect example of ‘We do not get to choose our hand in life, we have to work with the cards we are dealt.’

Harry Livingstone is on track to fulfilled his goals of building his own family home and lake in the country. Building a brand that gives back, and provide his son with a prosperous future for – Archie Harry John Livingstone. For more info about Harry Livingstone, visit here.